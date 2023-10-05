Home

Dengue patients have excruciating agony, a high body temperature, and weakness. Recovery might, in the worst-case circumstances, take months. An important factor in recovering from dengue fever is a balanced diet.

Dengue Fever: All of India’s states are now extremely concerned about the rise in dengue incidence. An increase in dengue cases has been caused by water stagnation in several areas as a result of the infrequent rain during the last few weeks. However, the greater issue, in the opinion of medical professionals, is the growth in the number of persons receiving a second dengue diagnosis. Therefore, it is crucial that we take good care of our health and adopt preventative measures like using mosquito repellents, avoiding mosquito breeding, and making some healthy lifestyle changes.

Consuming foods that increase immunity during this time of year in an effort to put up a strong fight against the virus inside the body. Here is a list of some wholesome foods you may eat to increase your resistance to the infection.

5 Immunity-Boosting Foods to Help Prevent Dengue

Citrus Fruits Rich in Vitamin C: Citrus fruits are replete with Vitamin C which helps in fighting against the virus by building strong immunity. The vitamin helps to increase the production of white blood cells in the body which in turn improves the immune system. Some of the examples of citrus fruits include orange, lemon, pineapple and more. They are also loaded with antioxidants. Yoghurt: Unexpected right? Well, yogurt for sure is known for its immunity-booster properties. Apart from this, it also aids in getting good sleep and improves digestive health. If you’re a yoghurt lover, then that’s a bonus! Turmeric: Turmeric has all the medicinal properties. It is one of the common ingredients found in Indian kitchens. Other than its anti-inflammatory properties, it also highly helps in improving the immune system. Garlic: Just like turmeric, garlic too is an important food ingredient in Indian households. It wouldn’t be wrong to say most Indian food items are incomplete without garlic, which brings that quintessential Indian flavour to the table. Not just taste, but garlic also helps to boost immunity. Garlic has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. Ginger: People in India mostly use ginger in tea to keep the body warm. The root plant is also an important immunity booster and is helpful in treating sore throat, inflammation, nausea and other symptoms of dengue fever.

