Dengue Treatment For Children: 5 Home Remedies to Treat This Mosquito-Borne Disease

Most dengue patients don't exhibit any symptoms. However, it can also result in a feverish sickness, and in rare instances, dengue can cause serious disease, the need for hospitalization, or even death.

Dengue Treatment For Children: The rainy season is a prime time for health issues brought on by stagnant and polluted water, particularly mosquito-transmitted dengue. The incidences of dengue have dramatically surged this year, particularly among children, in several states throughout India. Given that the majority of dengue patients exhibit no symptoms, it might be challenging to determine if you have the disease.

6 Most Common Dengue Symptoms in Children

Sudden High Fever

Severe Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Skin Rash

Muscle And Joint Pain

5 HOME REMEDIES TO TREAT DENGUE SYMPTOMS IN YOUR CHILDREN

Even with these mild symptoms, dengue can take a serious toll on your child’s health. Here’s how you can help your child recover quickly from easy-to-do home remedies.

Stay Hydrated: Water intake is important for dengue, especially in the first 24 to 48 hours after the fever goes down. This is often referred to as the dengue-critical period. Water, homemade lemonade, fruit juices, coconut water, and clear homemade soups are all options you may give your kid. Immunity Boosting Diet: With a strong immune system, you can fend off dengue and recover from dengue fever more rapidly. The initial signs of dengue will be lessened by a strong immune system. You must include immune-boosting foods like citrus fruits, garlic, almonds, turmeric, and a host of others in your diet. Fenugreek Water: Multiple nutrients included in fenugreek seeds aid in reducing dengue fever. Fenugreek seeds can be soaked in a cup of boiling water. Drink the water twice a day after letting it cool. Fenugreek water helps lower fever and strengthen your immune system. Giloy Juice: A well-known treatment for dengue fever is giloy juice. Giloy juice boosts immunity and metabolism. This drink is thought to aid in boosting platelet count. Two little giloy plant stems can be boiled in a glass of water. When the water is just a bit warm, drink it. Black Pepper: It has antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties that function at the cellular level to fight viruses. When used with tulsi kadha, it functions best. Gather a total of three to four tulsi leaves and place them in a glass of water on the stove to boil. Add some black pepper after it begins to boil.

It’s crucial to know what dengue symptoms to watch out for and when to seek medical help since not everyone who contracts dengue will get extremely ill and the most serious effects of dengue may be handled with quick medical care.

