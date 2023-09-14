Home

Dental Anxiety: Signs, Symptoms And Preventive Measures to Treat Your Phobia

Individuals with dental anxiety may find the prospect of going to the dentist distressing and may take all necessary measures to avoid the appointment.

Dental Anxiety: Signs, Symptoms And Preventive Measures to Treat Your Phobia

Dental Anxiety: The sound of the dentist’s tools can send a wave of apprehension through the body. This is a widespread fear that most people experience when visiting the dentist. Many people associate dental treatment with unbearable pain and discomfort and thus become anxious to visit the dentist at regular intervals. This is a form of dental phobia, which can lead to serious dental complications for the patient. Even the mere thought of a dental examination can leave them feeling tense. Dr Karishma Jaradi, Head Dental Surgeon at Dentzz Dental talked about dental anxiety, its signs, symptoms and treatment to India.com.

What Does Dental Anxiety Look Like?

Factors such as a prior painful dental experience or hearing about a negative dental experience may contribute to the development of the phobia. Immense discomfort and pain are the main reasons behind a patient undergoing dental phobia. When you sit in the dental chair, you are typically overwhelmed with apprehension due to the presence of sharp instruments. The dental tools and instruments like needles, tooth drillers, dental lasers, and suction tubes make a loud sound and sometimes cause pain.

Some people also postpone their dental visits because they are embarrassed to go to the dentist. People who are anxious about the appearance of their teeth tend to be more likely to have dental phobias. This is because they are unable to see what is happening and are unable to act on it. Therefore, they are more likely to be anxious about going to the dentist.

Dental treatments, such as root canal treatments, often involve injections. People with dental phobias are often afraid of the injection, as they are not sure if the anaesthetic will be effective in removing their pain. They are also more likely to be afraid of the side effects of anaesthesia, such as dizziness and numbness.

4 Signs You Have Dental Anxiety:

You feel stressed or have trouble sleeping the night before the appointment with your dentist. When you are sitting in the waiting room, your hands turn cold and you get nervous. The sight of the dental instruments may make you feel nervous and panicky. When the instruments are placed in your mouth, you may experience breathing problems.

How to Overcome Your Dental Fear?

Discuss your dental phobia before the treatment with the dentist you are comfortable with. Get all the doubts cleared about the procedure beforehand. Once you have found a suitable and skilled dental expert, visit the clinic to see and get a hang of the dental atmosphere. Also, get somebody to accompany you. Dental anxiety can only be overcome through a conversation with your dentist, who will be willing to listen to your concerns and provide the necessary support to help you overcome your fear so that you can feel at ease during your next appointment. Freeze on a signal which will indicate to the dental specialist if you need a break or if you want him or her to stop. Don’t just start with an extensive and complex treatment if you suffer from dental phobia. It is recommended to begin with basic treatments such as cleaning and tooth polishing. Listening to music during your treatment will help you relax. You can also request your dentist to keep you in the loop and updated about every stage during the treatment.

Failing to visit your dentist due to fear will not result in any positive outcomes. Neglecting or postponing your dental visits will damage your teeth and may further deteriorate your oral health. In case the pain is intolerable, the dentist will recommend painkillers that will slowly lessen your discomfort. The best way to get over your fear is to stay relaxed and at ease throughout your dental treatment.

