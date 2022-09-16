Dental hygiene tips: Good dental care begins way before a child’s first tooth appears. It is essential that a proper oral hygiene routine is laid out in the early years of life. This ensures the foundation of strong and healthy teeth in children. Choosing the right set of products is very important for your little ones. With the increasing number of products as a parent, you should choose the most effective product as per your child’s needs. Starting a good oral regimen at the right age is very important as it will help reduce or prevent cavities later.Also Read - How Cancer Treatment Affects Your Teeth And Gums, And Ways to Maintain Oral Hygiene - Doctor Speaks!

4 THINGS NEED TO KEEP IN MIND WHILE BUYING DENTAL PRODUCTS FOR CHILDREN

1. Fluoride Content

Fluoride is vital for the strengthening of tooth enamel. It also helps to reduce the bacteria that cause tooth decay and protects us from cavities. However, you should only use fluoride toothpaste beyond the age of three. If your child is under the age of three, you should use fluoride-free toothpaste. A pea-sized amount of toothpaste should be used to brush the teeth.



2. Flavour

Brushing their teeth with flavoured toothpaste is fun for kids. It is critical to select a toothpaste that your youngster enjoys. Kids are more likely to brush their teeth if they like how their toothpaste tastes.

3. Toothbrush Bristles

A toothbrush should be able to fit comfortably in a child’s mouth. Select a toothbrush with a small head and soft bristles to be gentle on teeth and gums. A small head toothbrush will ensure cleaning till the last molar.

4. Flossing

Interdental cleaning is as essential as tooth brushing. Flossing should start when your child has two teeth that touch each other. This will help to remove plaque and debris that sticks between the teeth.



You should follow the age range guidelines on the product pack to choose the product that best suits your child. Regular visits to dentist is another important way of keeping the little smiles healthy.

By Viren Khullar