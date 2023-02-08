Home

Health

Dental Flossing Fact or Myth? Expert Explains The Right Way to Clean Your Teeth

Dental Flossing Fact or Myth? Expert Explains The Right Way to Clean Your Teeth

Is dental flossing really necessary or is it just a facade? Check out what is the right way to clean your teeth and maintain your dental hygiene.

Dental Flossing Fact or Myth Expert Explains The Right Way to Clean Your Teeth (Photo: Freepik)

Dental Flossing: If you want to enjoy excellent dental health and fresh breath, you need to look beyond brushing just the front and back surfaces of your teeth. What you need is additional cleaning between teeth because these spaces carry a higher risk of dental diseases. Hidden areas trap more germs and regular toothbrush bristles cannot reach inside these areas. The purpose is to remove the microbial plaque, a sticky film of bacteria that collects between two teeth. Interdental cleaners like floss and interdental brushes effectively clean these areas and reduce the likelihood of gum disease and tooth decay. There are several benefits to using interdental cleaners regularly, including:

Preventing tartar: When plaque is not removed, it hardens into tartar, which can only be removed by a dental professional. Tartar build-up can lead to gum diseases and interdental cleaning helps prevent tartar by removing plaque before it hardens. Improving gum health around dental crowns, bridges, and implants: You have to pay more attention to areas where there are fillings, crowns, bridges, and implants so as not to allow plaque to build up around them. The role of a floss and interdental brush becomes more critical in these areas if you want dental work to last longer. Fresh breath: Interdental cleaners can also help maintain fresh breath by removing food particles and bacteria stuck between teeth that can cause bad breath. Enhancing overall health: Good oral health has been linked to overall health and flossing is an important part of maintaining good oral health. A healthy mouth can help reduce the risk of certain diseases, including heart disease and diabetes.

It’s important to note that flossing is only effective in tight spaces and when done properly. In larger spaces, one may need interdental brushes of different sizes. To choose the right interdental cleaner based on the space size and to learn the right technique of interdental cleaning, consult with a dental professional.

You may like to read

— Inputs by Dr Rajeev Chitguppi, Head of Research & Innovations, ICPA Health Products Ltd.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.