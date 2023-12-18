Depression: 5 Lesser-Known Side Effects of Antidepressants You Should be Aware of

Home

Antidepressant medications are a first-choice option for treating depression and anxiety. People respond differently to antidepressants. Some people may have no troubling side effects, while others may have one or more serious side effects.

Antidepressants are medications commonly prescribed to treat various mental health conditions, particularly depression and anxiety disorders. While they can be effective in alleviating symptoms, it’s essential to be aware of potential side effects. It is important to note that not everyone will experience the same side effects, and some individuals may not experience any side effects at all. If you or someone you know is taking antidepressants and experiencing concerning side effects, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional for guidance. Here are some common side effects associated with antidepressant medications:

Nausea And Digestive Issues: Many antidepressants can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea or other digestive problems. Taking the medication with food or adjusting the dosage may help alleviate the symptoms. Weight Changes: Some individuals may experience weight gain or weight loss while taking antidepressants. Changes in appetite and metabolism can contribute to these variations. Insomnia or Sleep Disturbances: Antidepressants can affect sleep patterns, leading to difficulty falling asleep, or experiencing vivid dreams. Headaches: Headaches are common side effects when starting or adjusting the dosage of antidepressant medications. This side effect often diminishes over time as the body adjusts to the medication. Dry Mouth: Antidepressants can lead to a reduction in saliva production, resulting in a dry or uncomfortable sensation in the mouth. Staying hydrated and using sugar-free candies or gum may help alleviate this side effect. Sweating: Increased sweating, particularly at night, is a potential side effect of certain antidepressants. This can be bothersome for some individuals.

There are many types of antidepressants. Each comes with its list of potential side effects. When choosing and trying an antidepressant, it’s important to work closely with your healthcare provider, especially as you get used to a medication’s side effects.

