Depression in Elderly Adults: 7 Coping Strategies to Reduce The Risk

Depression is one of the most common mood disorders among older adults and here are few habits that can help control its risk.

Depression is a mental and emotional disorder affecting not only the younger generation but also elderly adults as well. Feelings of sadness and occasional ‘blue’ mood are normal. However, lasting depression is not a typical part of ageing. Depression in older adults can reduce quality of life, and it increases the risk of suicide. Read on to learn about the symptoms to watch for and treatment options.

Symptoms

Symptoms of depression are the same in any age group:

Sadness

Feelings of Worthlessness

Fatigue

Irritability

lack of concentration

Restlessness

Changes in appetite

Withdrawal

Sleep Problems

Treatment

India.com spoke to Dr Sonal Anand, psychiatrist from Wockhardt hospitals Mira Road and shared 7 daily habits that can actually help reduce the risk of depression in older adults.

Engaging in meaningful activities: One of the most effective ways to prevent elderly depression is by encouraging seniors to engage in meaningful activities. Whether it’s pursuing a hobby, joining a club or group, or volunteering for a cause they believe in, these activities can provide seniors with a sense of accomplishment, social connection, and fulfilment. By fostering a sense of purpose and involvement in their daily lives, this not only prevent the feelings of loneliness and isolation but also promote positive mental health. Cultivating social connections: Encouraging regular interactions with family members, friends, and neighbors can significantly enhance emotional well-being. Moreover, technology has made it easier than ever before to stay connected regardless of where one is based. Facilitating the use of video calls or online platforms can help seniors maintain relationships with loved ones despite physical limitations. Prioritising physical health: Regular exercise has been proven to boost mood and reduce symptoms associated with depression among the elderly population. Encouraging older adults to engage in low-impact exercises like walking, yoga or swimming can have numerous benefits for both their physical as well as mental health. Avoid alcohol or smoking as a temporary escape: Alcohol acts as a depressant on the central nervous system, leading to changes in brain chemistry that can intensify depressive symptoms. Additionally, excessive drinking disrupts sleep patterns, diminishing critical restorative processes necessary for maintaining mental well-being. Practicing Yoga: Meditation and yoga have long been hailed as effective methods for reducing stress and promoting mental well-being. But, did you know they can also help ease symptoms of depression? By incorporating mindfulness and gentle movement, meditation and yoga aim to restore balance in both the mind and body. In addition to improving mood, these practices also focus on deep relaxation techniques, such as controlled breathing exercises and gentle stretches to calm the mind. A healthy diet is essential for managing depression: Omega-3 fatty acids in fatty fish like salmon and sardines have been linked to lower rates of depression and are believed to help regulate neurotransmitters in the brain that impact mood. Highly processed foods, containing carbohydrates and excessive sugar, have been linked to various metabolic disorders. Instead, focusing on whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and legumes can make a noticeable difference in your mental well-being. Consult a Therapist: Numerous therapies can also help an elderly person with depression. Art therapy is a process in which you express your feelings creatively. In psychotherapy, you speak in a private setting with a trained therapist.

