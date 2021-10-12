Benefits of eating desi ghee and jaggery together: Don’t you crave something sweet after finishing a wholesome meal? What if we tell you that you don’t have to indulge in high-on-calorie sugary delights, instead you can opt for something which will not only satiate your sweet tooth but will also benefit your health. According to experts, consuming Jaggery with Ghee after lunch can benefit you in many ways.Also Read - Ghee: A Natural Immunity Booster

The combination is not just healthy, it is tasty and satisfies your sweet cravings. According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the powerful combination will boost immunity and help with hormones. She said in an Instagram post, “Rich in iron and essential fatty acids, this combo won’t just keep sweet tooth at bay, but also help with hormones and immunity.” Also Read - 3 Superfoods You Must Eat While Working From Home, Nutritionist Recommends

Why should you consume jaggery with ghee after lunch?

According to Ayurveda, the magical combination will help detoxify the body. Not just that, the two ingredients will also keep your skin, nails, and hair healthy. It will uplift your mood and it also cures anaemia which occurs due to iron deficiency.

Jaggery is a healthy alternative to sugar. It is rich in iron and minerals like magnesium, potassium, calcium, selenium, manganese, and zinc which adds a high nutritional quotient to the food.

Ghee contains plenty of water-soluble omega-3 fatty acids along with Vitamin A, D, K, E, modern health-conscious generations have also started viewing this ancient product as one of the key ingredients that aid weight loss

The powerful combination can help you boost immunity.