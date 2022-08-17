Desi Ghee Side-Effects: Desi Ghee is a staple part of most Indian meals. The traditional Cow ghee has been helping Indians to maintain a good diet and it has also become a prestige symbol for many households – the more desi ghee in your food, the more money you are believed to have earned. But, is it the healthiest addition to your meals? Now when people have become more aware of the nutritional value in each meal and what nutrients to take in which capacity, there are many questions raised about the real benefits and potential side-effects of Desi Ghee.Also Read - Pistachio Health Benefits: Top 5 Reasons Why You Must Add This Nutritious Dry Fruit In Your Diet - Watch Video

Desi Ghee Side-Effects: Who all should not eat ghee?

Desi Ghee is pure, organically produced and adds lots of taste to your Chapatis, Daal, Parothas and almost any food item that is regularly cooked in most Indian households. However, it is not the best thing to eat for those who are struggling with cholesterol issues, obesity, PCOD and trying to lose weight for any reason. Desi ghee contains a high amount of saturated fat which is around 7.9 grams per serving. One tablespoon of desi ghee contains approximately 112 calories. Now, as recommended by the Americal Heart Association, for any healthy person with an around 2000 calories diet, the ideal fat consumption should be between 56-78 grams in a day. Out of which, the saturated fat shouldn't be more than 16 grams. It should also be noted that your body is capable of producing its own fat and one can consume desi ghee and add to that fat but only if you are not already struggling with a disease/ issue that requires you to cut down on the fat.

Eating Cow-ghee: Dos and Don’ts

Doctors suggest that the cow ghee shouldn't be consumed in excess by those who are suffering from any heart disease or kidney ailment. One shall also avoid the consumption of cow ghee or any sort of ghee for that matter if you have any kind of stomach disorder. Ghee contains fatty acids and is capable of increasing your blood pressure. Always check with your doctor or a dietician about the amount of ghee that you can take as part of your meal on a daily basis, especially if you have crossed 30.

To dear Desi Ghee lovers…

India is a land of Desi Ghee lovers. We always need some extra on our Rotis and the Parothas, but staying healthy should be our priority in these vulnerable times post-COVID. Don’t take your health lightly and always keep a doctor, a nutritionist or a dietician on your speed dial for all your food-related queries.