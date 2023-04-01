Home

Detox Time! 8 Expert-Backed Tips For Natural Detoxification of The Body

Body detox is a whole process and not an easy one on that. However, to attain that calm and healthy stage, following some detox rules ina disciplined fashion is important.

“Time for me to do some Detox.” A common phrase we hear often. Detox is like the latest buzzword in the city and everyone wants to be in this detox trend. But how many of us truly understand the meaning of detox? Detoxification is basically a process to flush out all the toxins from the body, hence, De-‘tox.’In a time when there is so much junk food and processed drink available easily, we sometimes just cannot resist our cravings only later to realise, that we must detox. Also, detox is not something very tedious or arduous to attain, it just requires certain amount of dicipline in the thing we, drink, the way we live. According to nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee, cleansing or detoxification is the process of clearing and filtering toxins and wastes from the body and allowing our body to work on enhancing its basic functions. Detoxification is the oldest treatment known to humans and is a completely natural process. The detox process helps clear wastes and old or dead cells and revitalizes the body’s natural functions and healing capacities

Detoxification involves dietary and lifestyle changes that reduce intake of toxins and improve elimination. Avoidance of chemicals, from food or other sources, refined food, sugar, caffeine, tobacco, and many drugs helps minimize the toxin load. Drinking extra water (purified) and increasing fiber by including more fruits and vegetables in the diet are steps in the detoxification process. Moving from a more to a less congesting diet will help us to move along the detox road.

So here are 8 Expert Backed Tips to Detox Naturally

Reduce consumption of acid-forming fatty foods like milk products, bread, baked goods, meat and especially refined sugar and fried carbohydrate product. Increase consumption of more alkaline, wholesome vegetarian foods to enhance cleansing. Keep veggies close and leafy veggies close.: Leafy vegetables are a great source for detox. It supports the cleaning of gastrointestinal tracts and helps in detoxing the whole body. Herbs like garlic, red clover, and vegetable juice will also help detoxify. Wheat grass juice, mint coriander juice, and tomato spinach juice are few options to consider. Sweating is important for the release of body toxins. That is why, physical activity, and exercising is extremely essential for sweating that will also aid in the process of detoxification. Increase intake of detox water, drinks and herbal drinks. Limit consumption of alcohol and quit smoking for a healthy and refreshing detox process.

