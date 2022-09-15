Herbs are considered the most natural and effective way in treating both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. While, diabetes can be controlled with several medications, there are certain lifestyle changes like eating right food, sleeping on time, physical activity that cannot be ignored. Well, Ayurveda too play an important role. Many of the herbs which are available in your kitchen can do wonders in managing your blood sugar levels. All you need to do is take them at the right time and in a correct way. Dr. Jinal Patel, Dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai spoke to India.com and talked about how few ayurvedic herbs can help manage both type 2 and type 1 diabetes.Also Read - Diabetes Cure: These Herbs Have Some Amazing Properties To Treat Diabetes Completely| Watch Video
5 AYURVEDIC HERBS TO CONTROL DIABETES
- Fenugreek: It can help to tackle obesity and cholesterol owing to the bitter flavor, reduces fasting blood sugar, improves glucose tolerance, and also lowers total cholesterol, LDL, and triglycerides.
- Cinnamon: If you are a diabetic? Then, cinnamon can do wonders to your health. It lowers insulin resistance and reduces blood sugar levels after meals. It is also useful in melting excess fat and keeping cholesterol levels in the recommended range.
- Ginger: Ginger contains anti-diabetic, hypolipidemic, and anti-oxidative properties. It helps to boost metabolism and reduces fasting sugar along with HbA1C. Consume this herb in moderate amount as per doctors advice.
- Black Pepper: It has an insane amount of benefits. It helps to improve insulin sensitivity and your body’s ability to lower blood sugar levels. Black Pepper is loaded with a vital ingredient called ‘piperine’ that helps to maintain blood sugar levels in the normal range.
- Ginseng: It is jam-packed with high immune-boosting properties and is also anti-diabetic. It lowers the absorption of carbohydrates in one’ s body along with stimulating the production of insulin by the pancreas. Thus, one will be able to maintain blood sugar levels in the normal range.