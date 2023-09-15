Home

Diabetes: 5 Healthy Bedtime Snacks For Midnight Cravings to Manage Your Glucose Level

Depending on how a diabetic's body responds to sugar throughout the course of the night, they can adjust how often they snack.

Everyone’s blood sugar levels fluctuate throughout the night. These variations can result in elevated blood sugar levels, or hyperglycemia, in type 1 or type 2 diabetics in the morning. Before going to bed, a smart late-night snack may help maintain these levels. Finding the best diabetes diet and snacks is crucial for controlling blood sugar levels. Snacks are important for keeping a balanced diet, but it can be challenging to select snacks that won’t raise blood sugar levels.

How Should Diabetics Snack Healthy at Night?

There are a few things to think about if you believe that a snack before bed is a good choice.

Start with the time of your snack, which should be roughly 30 minutes before sliding under the covers for digestive reasons.

Several variables, such as how effectively your blood sugar level is maintained, if you are using insulin, whether you have other health concerns, how hungry you are, and more, will determine whether you need between-meal snacks.

If you don’t eat as much, breaking up your evening meal into two smaller portions will assist your blood sugar levels. This is particularly excellent for those who have gastroparesis, a condition caused by nerve damage that makes it difficult for food to properly digest and pass through the stomach.

5 Bed Time Snacks For Diabetes Patients

Fibre: By absorbing water and producing a gel, fibre can help slow down digestion and postpone the absorption of glucose. Consuming fibre on a regular basis may enhance insulin sensitivity and glycemic management. Healthy Fats: It’s crucial to include healthy fats in your meals and snacks, such as those found in avocado, olive oil, nuts, and seeds. You may feel fuller for longer thanks to fats. Fat, along with protein and fibre, can assist in sluggish the release of sugar into the circulation, preventing sharp rises and falls in blood sugar levels. Low-Sodium Foods: Considering that high blood pressure is one of the risk factors for heart disease, selecting a low-sodium snack might assist in preserving a healthy blood pressure level. Healthy Carbs: Your blood sugar levels may be better controlled if you select a snack that has no more than 15 grams of carbs per serving. Protein: It helps control hunger by reducing the rate at which glucose enters the circulation, just as fibre and fat. Many meals high in protein also include fibre, good fats, or both.

It could be beneficial to incorporate exercise routines in addition to healthy food habits.

