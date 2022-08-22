Diabetes has been one of the major health concerns across the world. It is a major lifestyle disease affecting half the population of the world. While a proper healthy management is a must to manage diabetes. Keeping in mind, we have few healthy detox drinks that you should definitely add in diet. The best part is its all natural and easy to make at home. So, here are 5 nutritious detox diabetic drinks to reduce high blood sugar levels.Also Read - Childhood Obesity: Know Why Preventing Excessive Weight Gain in Kids is Critical

5 Healthy Detox Drink Recipes To Maintain Blood Sugar levels:

Tulsi Water: Are you aware? Tulsi, also known as basil is loaded with hypoglycaemic properties that help to maintain proper blood sugar levels in the body. You need to boil 6-8 tulsi in a glass of water and drink it hot or cold whenever it is possible for you throughout the day. Ginger Water: It is a no-brainer that ginger has many health benefits. It contains zinc that promotes the secretion of insulin. Moreover, it is also jam-packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Hence, boiling ginger roots in a glass of water and straining and drinking it can be beneficial for diabetics. Methi Water: Methi (fenugreek) is helpful in dealing with insulin resistance. It is a good option for those with diabetes. Try to soak methi overnight in water, and drink it the next morning. Remember to boil and strain it before drinking the water. Cinnamon Water: Cinnamon helps the pancreas to release insulin that tends to promote glucose processing in the body. So, soak 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder in a glass of water overnight and drink it the next morning. You will surely be able to manage your blood sugar levels. Neem water: It can do wonders to the health. Yes, you have heard it right! A majority of people avoid opting for neem. But, it can be a boon for those having diabetes. Neem leaves contain anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties that can help diabetics to maintain blood sugar levels in the recommended range. Boil 7-8 neem leaves in a glass of water and drink it. Though the taste will be bitter and pungent, it is good for your overall well-being.

(With inputs from Dr. Jinendra Jain, Consultant Physician, Wockhardt Hospital)