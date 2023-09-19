Home

Diabetes: 5 Homemade Drinks to Keep Your Glucose Level in Check

When picking a beverage to satiate your thirst with zero or low-calorie options. Here are 5 sugar-free and homemade drinks that can help control your diabetes.

Diabetes: Being diabetic requires you to be mindful of everything you consume. It’s important to be aware of how many carbs you consume and how they could impact your blood sugar. Always remember to drink low-sugar choices, such as vegetable juice, in moderation! Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Diabetes is prevalent in India. India is considered the diabetes capital of the world with total cases at around 62 million. The incidence in India is rapidly rising, as well as complications arising out of it. Various causes are ascribed to diabetes, which includes genetic, environmental and lifestyle changes associated with more urbanization in India.” The health expert further shares three natural drinks to manage your blood sugar levels.

5 BEVERAGES TO MANAGE YOUR BLOOD SUGAR LEVEL NATURALLY

Here are the best homemade beverages for people with diabetes, whether you’re at home or out:

Methi Seeds Water: Soluble fibres in fenugreek including glucomannan fibre delays intestinal absorption of ingested sugars and alkaloids such as fenugrecin and trigonelline have been demonstrated to possess hypoglycemic action, and 4 hydroxyisoleucine (4-OH Ile) amino acids act on the pancreas to release insulin. Giloy Water: One of the alkaloid compounds in giloy is berberine. It is a traditional herbal remedy that human studies have shown reduces blood sugar. Berberine works in a similar way to the diabetes medication metformin. Cinnamon Tea: Cinnamon increases glycogen storage by affecting the glycogen synthesis activity. The natural agents found in cinnamon serve as insulin to keep the blood glucose level stable. Neem Tea: Even if the flavour of this sugar-free tea might not be your favourite, believe us when we claim that you’ll come to love this healthy beverage. In addition to being tasty, it also benefits your skin by serving as an anti-inflammatory. Karela Juice: Karela juice is a godsend for persons with diabetes since it helps to manage blood sugar levels due to the high concentration of insulin and other anti-diabetic chemicals contained in the karela plant. Bitter melon helps lower blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetics. Despite the fact that this beverage may be unpleasant, it is one of the healthiest options, particularly for diabetics.

If you have diabetes, your doctor may advise calorie-free beverages like water or tea as well as those with little calories, such as milk substitutes or sugar-free lemonade.

