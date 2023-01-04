Diabetes: 5 Low-Glycemic Fruits to Keep Your High Blood Pressure in Control

If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, here are the top 5 low-glycemic fruits to eat for diabetes management.

Diabetes: 5 Low-Glycemic Fruits to Keep Your High Blood Pressure in Control (source: freepik)

We are at risk for high blood sugar levels when our bodies don’t produce any insulin, can’t use it properly (type 1 diabetes), or can’t make enough of it (type 2 diabetes). The glycemic index (GI) indicates how rapidly carbohydrates in foods can affect your blood sugar level when consumed on their own. The lower the GI score, the more slowly the rise in blood sugar, which can help the body better manage post-meal changes. To help you keep your diabetes under control, one of the best things you can do is opt for foods that have a low-glycemic index. If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, here are the top 5 low-glycemic fruits to eat for diabetes management.

Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra says ‘It is a popular myth that fruits are not safe for diabetics and may elevate your HbA1C. Managing your diabetes doesn’t have to mean restricting yourself from foods that you love. Fruit can and should be a part of your diabetic diet, especially fruits which are low on glycemic index. So, let’s go over which fruits are best for people with diabetes.’

5 Low-Glycemic Fruits to Keep Your High Blood Pressure in Control:

Cherries: The little fruits pack a punch. They have a glycemic index of just 20 but are abundant in nutrients. Rich in potassium, antioxidants, and fibre, cherries are good for your immune system and your heart. Oranges: Oranges have a glycemic index of 40. Apart from providing a boost of vitamin C, oranges offer a good dose of fibre. Strawberries: All berries are good for people with diabetes as they have lower amounts of sugar than other fruits and lots of fiber. Strawberries have a GI of 41 and have more vitamin C than an entire orange. Apples: With a glycemic index of 39, apples provide you with fibre and a dash of crunch. Pears: Pears are full of fiber content and are known to help with weight management. Pears have a GI of 38 and have over 20% of your recommended daily fiber making it ideal for those with diabetes.