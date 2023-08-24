Home

Health

Diabetes: 6- Step Routine to Manage Blood-Sugar Levels at Work

Diabetes: 6- Step Routine to Manage Blood-Sugar Levels at Work

Work often takes a toll on both physical and mental health. For people living with diabetes, it becomes all the more difficult. But few lifestyle changes can help monitor it at workplace.

India is currently witnessing an alarming rise of diabetes. Over 101 million Indians are currently living with diabetes. This metabolic disease cannot be fully cured but can be managed with some basic lifestyle changes. Often, the hustling work culture makes us live a more sedentary lifestyle. We are glued to our screens for, keep sitting in one position for a long duration, increase screen time and much more. To fuel your career ambitions and professional growth, good health plays a keyrole. Health shouldn’t hold anyone back professionally. One of the most growing health conditions today that people need to manage effectively – including in the workplace – is diabetes. With careful planning, you can keep your blood sugar levels in check, so you continue to be at your best – throughout the work day and beyond.

Trending Now

Diabetes is a chronic lifestyle condition that needs to be managed properly to lessen the risk of other health problems in the future. For working professionals, many of whom are doing desk jobs, this can be challenging. As a result, people living with diabetes are sometimes inconsistent with their lifestyle changes and don’t take their medicines as prescribed. It is critical for people with diabetes to take necessary steps to effectively manage their diabetes and properly follow the treatment schedule for better health outcomes.”

DIABETES ROUTINE: 7 WAYS TO MANAGE BLOOD SUGAR

Have a diabetes action plan that suits your worklife: Navigating your diabetes and work journey starts even before you reach the office. Getting good sleep at night matters – as does how you plan for the day. Create a routine so you don’t skip breakfast – which is important to keep sugar highs and lows at bay. Decide whether you want to have this meal at home or when you get to work but keep it nutritious. Limit empty calories and cut back on salt and saturated fat. Snack smart: Whether a co-worker is munching on chips or fried foods or candy, or offering everyone mithai with celebratory news, you are always surrounded with unhealthy temptations. Avoiding snacking entirely can be tough, so have them in moderation, and be mindful of what you eat. Keep healthy snacks at hand – fruits, salad, nuts, yogurt – for when cravings hit. Also remember to stay hydrated with water over sugary and caffeinated drinks. Healthy Lunch Matters: Pack lunch smartly so you can enjoy a healthy, balanced meal and aren’t only dependant on outside food. A diabetes-friendly diet includes leafy greens (like spinach), non-starchy vegetables (like carrots, tomatoes, onions, okra, cauliflower), healthy carbs (like whole grains and brown rice), lean proteins (including eggs, beans, and chicken), and fruits low in carbohydrates (such as oranges). On days with special events, whether a colleague’s birthday or team lunch, watch your calorie intake beforehand. Stick to your medication routine: To manage your diabetes well, adhering to medication is important, which helps maintain glycemic control. In case you need to take any medication at work, be sure to set reminders – maybe on your phone or with a post-it note on your desk. Get moving: Many at work have sedentary lifestyles. Physical activity helps people with diabetes manage their condition better. Get active by stretching at your desk, taking short walks around the office, up and down the stairs, or even outside. A recent study found that a post-meal walk also helps lower your blood sugar levels. Further, try fitting exercise into your routine before or after work. Learn to manage stress: When you are stressed, you may notice your glucose levels changing. Sometimes, you may be overwhelmed at work. Good coping mechanisms help keep your blood sugar levels in check when things get difficult. Try meditating in a quiet corner, find time to unwind (talk to a colleague or take a break), and identify and manage stressors.

Try finding a diabetes-friendly routine that works for you, so you can better manage your diabetes at work!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES