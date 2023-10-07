Home

Diabetes: 6 Ways How Barley Water Can Help Manage Glucose Levels Naturally

Diabetes diet is all about foods that manage the blood sugar level of diabetic people. Barley or jau water is known for it many benefits and this one waonder drink can actually help manage glucose levels.

Diabetes is a growing health concern in India with over a million living with this metabolic condition and the number continues to rise. People living this have to be extra careful with regard to their diet, drinks and lifestyle. While it is not easy living with diabetes, it is not too difficult as well. Have you heard about barley water? This one refreshing drink can actually help manage glucose levels naturally. Barley or Jau as it is wider known in Hindi, has several health benefits to serve.

Barley or jau is a common Indian household name that sits on the drawers and shelf in every home. Here is how it can help lower blood sugar level

5 BENEFITS OF BARLEY WATER

Diabetes Management: It helps to lower the risk of sudden blood sugar spike as it is rich in soluble fibre. As per a study conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the blood glucose levels of type 2 diabetic patients who consumed barley were significantly lower than those who had white rice when tested three hours post-ingestion. Insulin Sensitivity: Jau is also considered to have bioactive compounds that may help enhance insulin sensitivity. It is an important factor to consider for diabetics. Good For Digestion: This Indian food has been used as a home remedy for stomach problems for ages. It has soluble fiber, that aids digestion. It further leads to better absorption of nutrients making it a healthy addition in your meal. Rich in Fiber: It is rich in dietary fiber that helps with digestion. It helps to keep the stomach full longer, lower the risk of overeating and stablises blood sugar too. Low-Calorie Count: Barley water is a refreshing homemade drink that is also low in calories. Detox Drink: It is said to have diuretic properties that help to flush out all the toxins from the body. It also eliminated excess water reducing the chances fo bloating.

