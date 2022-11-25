Diabetes: 8 Unexpected Everyday Things That Can Spike Your Blood Sugar Levels

Expert reveals some shocking things from your daily routine that can actually lead to increase in your blood sugar levels.

Diabetes: 8 Unexpected Everyday Things That Can Spike Your Blood Sugar Levels (Source: Freepik)

Diabetes is one of the most common and growing health concern all over the world. By not keeping it under the control, there can be risk of serious health conditions that can lead to high blood pressure, kidney disease and heart disease. However, your blood sugar can rise due to seemingly insignificant daily activities, that you did not expect to have such a dramatic effect. Dr. Vikrant Shah, consulting physician, intensivist, and infectious disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur spoke to India.com and revealed some of the unexpected causes that can spike your blood sugar levels. Read to know more about it.

8 shocking things from your daily routine that can spike your blood sugar levels:

Artificial sweeteners: If your diet is loaded with food consisting of artificial sweeteners then you better watch what you eat. Did you know? These artificial sweeteners such as saccharin and sucralose can spike your blood sugar levels. Try to stick to healthy eating habits. Lack of sleep: Are you aware? Insufficient sleep is linked to increased blood sugar levels. So, it is a known fact that little sleep can make your body use insulin less well. Skipping breakfast: If you tend to skip your breakfast then you are doing it all wrong. Skipping breakfast is probably bad for your health as it can increase blood sugar after both lunch and dinner. It is better to have a protein-rich breakfast in the morning to stay active and energized. Dehydration: You will be shocked to know that even getting dehydrated can also lead to abnormal blood sugar levels. If there is less amount of water in the body then the blood sugar is more concentrated. So, it is essential to drink enough water and keep your blood sugar levels in control. Lack of physical activity: Regular physical activity can improve your overall well-being. It will not only help you to control your blood pressure levels but also your blood sugar levels. Thus, exercising every day will help you to manage type 2 diabetes. Did you know? Exercising increases the body’s insulin sensitivity and helps the cells to remove glucose from the blood and use it in the form of energy. Not exercising can make you gain weight and feel lethargic. Caffeine: Are you a coffee lover? Well, then you will have to be extra careful. Some can be extra sensitive to caffeine and may notice increased blood sugar levels after having a cup of coffee. Gum disease: Poor dental health can also indicate abnormal blood sugar levels. Gum disease is one of the complications of type 2 diabetes. But, even unhealthy gums can cause a spike in your blood sugar levels. Certain medications such as corticosteroids, asthma medication, birth control pills, and certain antidepressants are also known to increase blood sugar levels.