Home

Health

Diabetes Alert: Dryness, Cavity And 6 Mouth Signs of High Blood Sugar to Watch For

Diabetes Alert: Dryness, Cavity And 6 Mouth Signs of High Blood Sugar to Watch For

Diabetes is currently one of the most prevalent medical conditions in India, and it can have effect in your mouth that can lead to poor oral hygiene. Here are 6 symptoms to watch for.

Diabetes Alert: Dryness, Cavity And 6 Mouth Signs of High Blood Sugar to Watch For

Diabetes is a significant and growing health concern in India. According to various reports and studies, India has one of the highest diabetes burdens in the world. The prevalence of this chronic medical condition has been steadily increasing over the years. Diabetes is characterised by elevated blood sugar levels, which, if left uncontrolled, can lead to various health complications. It can also have various effects on the mouth and oral health. These symptoms can be indicative of high blood sugar or may be the result of complications related to the condition. It’s important to note that not everyone with diabetes will experience oral symptoms, and the severity of these symptoms can vary from person to person.

Trending Now

6 Mouth Symptoms of High Blood Sugar That Shouldn’t be Ignore

Gum Disease: Diabetes can increase the risk of gum infections and periodontal disease. Symptoms may include red, swollen, bleeding gums, bad breath, and in severe cases tooth loss. Dry Mouth: Diabetes can lead to decreased saliva production, which can cause dry mouth. A dry mouth can contribute to dental problems, including cavities and difficulty swallowing. Thrush: People with diabetes are more susceptible to fungal infections like oral thrush. This can result in white patches in the mouth, a sore throat and difficulty swallowing. Burning Mouth Syndrome: Some people with diabetes experience a burning sensation in the mouth, on the tongue or on the lips. Delayed Wound Healing: If you have mouth sores or injuries, they take longer to heal due to poor blood circulation associated with Diabetes. Increased Risk of Cavities: People with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing cavities due to elevated blood sugar levels that promote the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth.

It is important for individuals with diabetes to maintain good oral hygiene and regularly visit their dentist for check-ups and cleanings. Proper blood sugar control is also essential in managing these oral symptoms and preventing oral health complications.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES