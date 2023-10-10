Home

Health

Diabetes And Hair Loss: How High Glucose Level Can Affect Your Hair?

Diabetes And Hair Loss: How High Glucose Level Can Affect Your Hair?

Diabetes increases the risk of renal damage, heart failure, and vision-related complications in addition to hair loss, a lesser-known side effect.

Diabetes And Hair Loss: How High Glucose Level Can Affect Your Hair?

Diabetes And Hair Loss: Diabetes, in general, is a disorder in which the body is unable to control or regulate blood sugar levels because it produces little to no insulin. The pancreas secretes the hormone insulin to maintain a steady blood sugar level. You have diabetes if your pancreas cannot release insulin or if your body cannot recognize it. Poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle are the primary causes. Major health issues including heart disease, stroke, kidney damage, and nerve damage can all be brought on by this illness. A less common and less serious consequence of diabetes is hair loss.

Trending Now

How Does Diabetes Lead to Hair Loss?

Poor blood circulation is the cause of hair loss associated with diabetes. This illness results in artery plaque buildup and blood vessel damage. This prevents blood from travelling from one organ to another. For their work, our hair follicles require nutrition. Diabetes has a negative impact on blood circulation, which prevents nutrients from getting to it. This weakens the follicles and results in hair loss and thinning. In certain people, diabetes can have severe impacts on the hair growth cycle, including hindering hair growth, causing more hair to grow than usual, and inhibiting the formation of new hair.

You may like to read

Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can cause hair loss, which has a number of potential reasons, including hormonal imbalances, poor circulation brought on by hyperglycemia, or an autoimmune illness. With the help of medicine and under control of blood sugar levels, hair loss is frequently reversible.

How to Prevent Hair Loss During Diabetes?

Hair loss may be brought on by both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and there are a variety of probable causes for this, including hormonal imbalances, poor circulation carried on by hyperglycemia, or an autoimmune disease. Hair loss is typically treatable with medication and under control of blood sugar levels.

Naturally, maintaining your blood sugar levels is the first step in preventing hair loss.

By eating a nutritious diet and doing regular exercise, you can regulate your blood sugar levels the best.

Eat extra lean protein and cut out on sugar. This will contribute to stronger and tighter hair.

Exercise can aid the body in maintaining healthy blood circulation, even though it may not be able to stop or stop hair loss. The blood flow to the upper and lower extremities as well as the hair follicles can be increased by regular exercise. Additionally, it can aid with blood sugar management.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES