Home

Health

Diabetes And Heart Health: 5 Tips For Diabetics to Prevent The Risk of Cardiac Arrest

Diabetes And Heart Health: 5 Tips For Diabetics to Prevent The Risk of Cardiac Arrest

Diabetes And Heart Health: People with diabetes, like everyone else, are more likely to die from heart disease if they have more health risk factors.

Diabetes And Heart Health: 5 Tips For Diabetics to Prevent The Risk of Cardiac Arrest

Diabetes And Heart Failure: Are you suffering from diabetes, which is a chronic disease? If yes, you are at an increased risk of getting a heart attack. According to research published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings, “Diabetes is an independent risk factor for the development of heart failure.” High blood sugar levels can gradually cause atherosclerosis and create a blockage in the arteries. This can eventually lead to a heart attack. Fortunately, if you survive the attack, your heart will gradually become weak and won’t be able to pump blood effectively. This can further lead to heart failure. Heart failure is a long-term impact of diabetes.

Trending Now

5 TIPS FOR DIABETICS TO PREVENT THE RISK OF HEART FAILURE

Maintain an Ideal Weight: Exercising on a daily basis and keeping an ideal weight are the most effective ways to prevent heart failure. According to researchers in the field, indulging in 30 to 60 minutes of exercise daily can help you stay active and keep heart diseases at bay. It works by lowering the level of bad cholesterol in the body and preventing the blockage of arteries. Healthy Diet: Diet plays a vital role in preventing cardiovascular ailments. Even if you have a family history of heart disease, following a healthy diet and ditching fast food can keep you from developing them. Doctors advise eating raw fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and food rich in omega-3 fatty acids to prevent heart failure. You can also opt for the Mediterranean diet which focuses on eating herbs, red meat, olive oil, fish, etc. Manage Stress Levels: Stress can cause harmful habits like binge drinking or overeating as well as elevate blood pressure. Visit a mental health counsellor instead, practice deep breathing exercises or meditation, engage in some physical activity, or get help from loved ones and friends. Quit Smoking: Smoking is one of the leading risk factors for heart failure. When you use cigarettes, the harmful chemicals in them build up in the arteries. Also, it leads to the accumulation of fatty substances or plaques in the blood vessels. Smoking can also damage your organs making you weak enough to develop cardiovascular diseases. Reduce Alcohol Consumption: The American Heart Association (AHA) points out that no research has conclusively shown a connection between alcohol consumption and improved heart health, despite some studies’ suggestions to the contrary, particularly with regard to red wine.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES