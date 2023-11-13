Home

Diabetes And Heart Health: How Spike in Blood Sugar Increases The Risk of Cardiac Arrest? Expert Speaks

Heart disease is more common in those with diabetes than in the general population. Did you know that heart disease continues to be the leading cause of mortality? Find how to control your diabetes and safeguard your heart.

Diabetes And Heart Health: Heart failure is a dangerous illness, but it only indicates that your heart isn’t pumping blood efficiently; it doesn’t imply your heart has stopped beating. It is also more common in those who have diabetes. Dr Mohit Tandon, Consultant Non-Invasive Cardiologist, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla, New Delhi said, “People with diabetes are twice as likely to have heart disease or a stroke than people without diabetes, and they tend to develop these problems at a younger age. The longer a person has diabetes, the higher their risk of heart disease becomes.” Diabetes raises blood sugar levels over normal, which over time can harm blood vessels and neurons in those who have it. Numerous issues may result from this, such as heart disease, the world’s top cause of mortality for both men and women.

How Does Diabetes Increase The Risk of Heart Attack?

High blood sugar levels can damage the lining of the arteries, making them more prone to plaque buildup and inflammation. High blood pressure, which is common in people with diabetes, can put extra strain on the heart and blood vessels, and increase the risk of plaque rupture and clot formation. High levels of triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood, and low levels of HDL (good) cholesterol, or high levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol, can contribute to plaque formation and hardening of the arteries. Smoking which itself increases the likelihood of having diabetes by 30 to 40 %, can damage the blood vessels and increase the risk of blood clots. Obesity, often associated with diabetes, can increase the workload of the heart and raise the levels of inflammation and cholesterol in the body. Lack of physical activity, which can worsen blood sugar control and weight management, can also weaken the heart and lower the HDL (good) cholesterol levels.

How to Lower The Risk of Heart Attacks Whilst Managing Diabetes?

Eating a healthy diet that is low in saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, and sodium, and high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Getting regular physical activity, at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. Quitting smoking, or avoiding exposure to second-hand smoke. Maintaining a healthy weight, or losing weight if overweight or obese. Checking blood sugar levels regularly, and taking medications as prescribed by the doctor. Controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and taking medications if needed. Taking aspirin or other blood thinners, if recommended by the doctor, to prevent blood clots.

Seeking medical attention promptly if experiencing any signs or symptoms of heart disease, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, nausea, or sweating.

