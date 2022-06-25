With the temperature soaring high these days, we have all faced its brunt. Along with sunburns, this heatwave is also causing other health issues. The heat wave is harmful for people with chronic conditions, especially people with diabetes. For diabetics, it is tough for them to keep their sugar levels under control and it also might lead to heat exhaustion. They need to check their sugar levels on a regular basis to know their level of urgency. If it is not controlled at the right time, it can lead to more severe complications. Sujata Sharma, Diabetes Health Coach from BeatO App explained how heat can affect people with diabetes. Read on to knowAlso Read - Watch Out For These 3 Early Signs And Symptoms of Diabetes

Heatwave and Diabetes – How Are They Related?

When the heatwave is combined with humidity, it can feel worse. When it's humid, the sweat won't evaporate like it usually does. It would make it harder for a diabetic to stay cool and keep their sugar levels under control. Diabetes can damage your nerves and blood vessels which can make you more vulnerable to heat exhaustion. It also affects your sweat glands which makes it difficult for you to cool down your body. The hot temperature can also have an effect on how your body uses insulin. It can make you susceptible to both high and low sugar levels.

If you have diabetes, you can feel more dehydrated than a person who does not have diabetes. Symptoms of dehydration include dry mouth, headache, increased thirst, fatigue, dizziness, etc. Dehydration can lead to a spike in your sugar levels. Consequently, you might also experience frequent urination.

Heatwave and Diabetes – Symptoms

If you have diabetes, you can experience the following symptoms during a heatwave-

Fatigue

Cool or moist skin

Low blood pressure

Headache

Rapid and weak pulse

Muscle Cramps

Dizziness

Excessive Sweating

These symptoms should not be ignored and you should take all the preventive measures to stop the situation from aggravating.

Heatwave and Diabetes – Prevention

Here are a few ways in which you can manage your sugar levels during the summer season-

Stay hydrated

Wear light summery clothes

Regularly monitor your sugar levels

Take your medication on time

Avoid alcoholic beverages

Avoid smoking

Try to stay in the shade, as much as possible

Exercise indoors in ventilated spaces

Care for Your Diabetic Supplies

The heatwave can also affect your diabetic supplies. Therefore, it is important that you store them at the right temperature. Store your test strips and other supplies in a cool location. Keep them away from direct sunlight and do not leave them in your car while it is hot outside. The same rules apply to your insulin pump and your glucometer.

You may also experience Hypoglycemia or Hyperglycemia because of the heat wave. The symptoms can be almost similar to that of a heatwave. Therefore, make sure that you keep monitoring your sugar levels on a regular basis.

Monitor your sugar levels more often than usual during the summer season. It will help you in identifying the symptoms in a quicker manner and you will be able to take the right measures to control your situation. If you feel like you need further assistance, you should always talk to your doctor or health coach to get the right guidance.