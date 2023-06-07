Home

Health

Diabetes and Risk of Dementia: How High Blood Sugar Levels May Lead to Poor Brain Health

Diabetes and Risk of Dementia: How High Blood Sugar Levels May Lead to Poor Brain Health

High blood sugar levels risks a person twice as likely to develop dementia compared to those with normal levels.

Diabetes and the Risk of Dementia and Cognitive Decline (Feeepik)

Living with underlying conditions like diabetes is not easy. There is a whole book of conduct that requires to be adhered to in order to manage blood sugar levels and maintain a regular lifestyle. along with this, sometimes co-morbidities also make the person more at risk for other health conditions as well. In the case of diabetes, there have been studies that indicate how high blood sugar levels can be linked to cognitive decline and the risk of dementia. The medical term for high blood sugar is hyperglycemia, which refers to the body’s inability to efficiently process glucose. This can lead to various health issues, including type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), cardiovascular disease, and cognitive dysfunction.

High Blood Sugar and Risk of Dementia: What New Study Finds?

Research has found that high blood sugar levels can lead to reduced cognitive function and an increased risk of developing dementia.

In fact, people with elevated blood sugar levels are twice as likely to develop dementia compared to those with normal levels.

compared to those with normal levels. Diabetes is associated with cognitive decline leading to dementia in both animal models and humans with both type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) and T2DM, the latter being associated with a 50% increase in the risk of dementia, a condition that is associated with impaired attention, processing and motor speed, executive functioning, and verbal memory.

Among the components of metabolic syndrome, hyperglycemia has the strongest association with the risk of developing cognitive impairment.

Understanding the Link Between Diabetes, Cognitive Decline and Dementia?

Sharing expert opinion on the same, india.com spoke to Dr Sai Krishna Chaitanya P, Consultant Endocrinologist, Tirupati. Dr. Chaitanya said, “The connection between high blood sugar and cognitive decline lies in the impact of high blood sugar on the brain. Excess glucose can harm the blood vessels in the brain, leading to reduced blood flow and oxygen supply to the brain. This can cause inflammation and oxidative stress, which can damage brain cells, leading to cognitive decline.”

You may like to read

Expert Tips to Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Level

Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels through diet and exercise is crucial in reducing the risk of developing cognitive decline due to high blood sugar.

A healthy diet that is low in sugar and carbohydrates can help keep blood sugar levels stable. Regular exercise can improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels. If you have been diagnosed with diabetes or prediabetes, it is essential to work with your healthcare provider to manage your blood sugar levels. This may require lifestyle changes, medication or a combination of both. Hydration is the Golden Rule: It’s important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Carrying small bottles of water or low-calorie electrolyte-replenishing sports drinks can help you avoid becoming dehydrated during physical activity. Aim for at least two liters of water per day.

High blood sugar levels pose a huge risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia. By maintaining healthy blood sugar levels through diet and exercise, individuals can reduce the likelihood of developing these conditions and safeguard their brain health. If you have concerns about your high blood sugar levels, speak with your healthcare provider to explore ways to manage them and maintain optimal cognitive function.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES