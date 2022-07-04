Diabetes also known as the silent killer because of the silent and sneaky way in which the disease progresses. Your blood sugar levels increase gradually and your body slowly becomes resistant to insulin and your pancreas stops producing enough insulin to control blood sugar. While a lot has been written about the early signs of diabetes in the form of increased urination, increased thirst, blurry vision, slow healing of wounds etc. Not too many people know that their skin too can be an indicator of chronic conditions like diabetes and needs to pay attention on it.

Diabetes being a systemic condition causes quite a few undesired changes in the physiology. These include, insulin resistance, decrease in blood flow, nerve damage and high blood sugar levels that suppress immunity levels. These changes either individually or in combination can cause a variety of problems to your skin. Dr Sejal Saheta, Dermatologist and Veneorologist CMO of InUrSkn suggested some of the skin conditions that you should look out for.