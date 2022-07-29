For the unversed, diabetes can affect every part of your body, including the skin. While not all skin issues are the cause of concern, there are a few that should never be ignored. Thankfully, most skin conditions can be cured if caught early.Also Read - Menstrual Health: 5 Period Red Flags That Warrant Immediate Attention

People with diabetes often suffer from dry skin, blood sugar fluctuations often cause blisters, red or dark patches on the skin and other skin conditions including Acanthosis nigricans. India.com asked Dr Vinay Singh, Senior Consultancy-Dermatology, Paras Hospitals, Gurgugram about these skin conditions. Also Read - Hair Care Tips: Struggling With Frizzy Hair? These Effective Home Remedies Can Give Smooth And Shiny Hair - Watch

He said, “Acanthosis nigricans and other skin rashes are more common among people with diabetes. Hyperglycemia, or high blood sugar, is frequently a fault. Prediabetes might also manifest as a rash. Many rashes associated with diabetes disappear once blood sugar is under control. Skin issues that might cause dangerous infections can be avoided with proper diabetes treatment and skin care.” Also Read - What Causes Sinus Headaches And The Ways to Treat Them

He added that a skin rash may be the initial symptom of hyperglycemia or prediabetes in adults without diabetes. “You can prevent diabetes by taking action with the aid of your healthcare physician. A skin rash may be a sign that you need to change your diabetes medication regimen in order to lower your blood sugar (glucose) levels if you use diabetes medications. Other rashes are brought on by diminished blood supply to your extremities (hands and feet).”

He says that genital skin is one of the commonest sites to get a rash related to fungal ( candidal ) infections, ulcers and non-healing wounds are seen commonly if the blood sugars are very high.

Dr Vinay shared the best ways to prevent skin issues if you have diabetes.

Maintaining blood sugar levels within the range advised by your healthcare practitioner is the best thing you can do to avoid skin issues. Taking care of your skin correctly can reduce your risk of developing a skin rash, an infection, or a wound that is difficult to heal.

Follow these recommendations to avoid skin issues: