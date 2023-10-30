Home

Health

Diabetes Control: 6 Reasons Why Chewing Jamun Leaves at Night Can Help Manage High Blood Sugar

Diabetes Control: 6 Reasons Why Chewing Jamun Leaves at Night Can Help Manage High Blood Sugar

According to a recent study, doctors have stated that chewing jamun ka patta (leaves) right before your bedtime (at night) can help improve insulin sensitivity in the body.

Diabetes Control: 6 Reasons Why Chewing Jamun Leaves at Night Can Help Manage High Blood Sugar

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that occurs due to the excessive presence of glucose in the blood. For those suffering from high blood sugar levels, the pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin to convert the glucose into energy. When this happens, the blood gets filled with excessive glucose levels, making it difficult for the body to function normally. So, today we will tell you about the one effective ayurvedic home remedy that can help you bring down your blood sugar levels while you are sleeping.

Trending Now

You must be aware of the health benefits of jamun. It is a key natural ingredient in various food products that can help you manage diabetes or keep a check on your blood sugar levels. Besides jamun juice or jamun capsules, you can even go for jamun leaves to keep your digestive system healthy and manage your blood sugar levels. Here’s how jamun leaves can help manage high blood sugar naturally

You may like to read

Jamun Leaf Benefits to Manage Diabetes

Natural Blood Sugar Control: Jamun leaves are recognised for their potential aid in blood sugar management. They contain compounds like jamboline, which may help regulate blood sugar levels. This is of particular interest to individuals looking for natural approaches to diabetes care. Insulin Regulation: Research suggests that jamun leaves may stimulate insulin secretion and improve insulin sensitivity. These effects can contribute to better blood sugar control, making them potentially valuable for those with diabetes. Antioxidant Properties: Jamun leaves are rich in antioxidants, such as polyphenols, which have protective effects against oxidative stress. This is especially important for individuals with diabetes, as they are at a higher risk of complications related to oxidative damage. Weight Management: Jamun leaves may aid in weight management, which is essential for individuals with diabetes, as excess weight can exacerbate the condition. Reduced Complications: Several reports indicated that jamun leaves may help reduce the risk of complications associated with diabetes, such as diabetes retinopathy and neuropathy.

The right time to consume jamun leaves is right before bedtime (at night). This ayurvedic remedy can help people improve insulin sensitivity in the body, for those suffering from diabetes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.