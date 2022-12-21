Diabetes Control: 8 Tips to Control Your Sugar Levels During Christmas

It becomes challenging to keep your blood sugar levels stable when one is surrounded by sweet delicacies like cookies, cakes, and other irresistible desserts. Follow these handy tips to manage diabetes this Christmas:

Diabetes Control During Christmas: Having sweets is definitely a tradition when celebrating holidays, especially when it’s a holiday like Christmas, gorging on sweets and savoury treats is simply impossible to resist. The majority of diabetics overindulge in sugary treats and fried foods during the holiday season. Holiday overeating may occur, and diabetics may find it difficult to control their cravings. Lokendra Tomar, Diet Educator & Founder of Diabexy says that you won’t have to sacrifice anything if you manage your sugar intake over the holidays. According to the expert, one may enjoy the festival without worrying about blood sugar with a few healthy food and lifestyle guidelines.

8 EASY-TO-DO TIPS TO MANAGE YOUR SUGAR LEVEL THIS CHRISTMAS

Healthy Beverages: Avoid juice, sodas, and colas and try switching to coconut water, low-fat lassi, or smoothies made with berries, apples, and oranges with a low glycaemic index. Try to drink enough water to be hydrated and maintain stable blood sugar levels. Physical Activity: Take the stairs, carry out your errands on foot, walk your dog on a leash, and go for a weekend bike ride. Every day walking for even a few minutes can build up. Planning: Instead of eating three substantial meals throughout the day, spread your meals out into smaller servings roughly four to five times per day. Consequently, blood sugar levels may remain more steady when we receive enough nutrition. Medication: Take prescription medications as directed by your doctor: Skipping medication is not advisable for diabetics. Utilize a reliable glucometer to check your blood sugar levels periodically. Well-Balanced Diet: Instead of consuming chakli, chivda, besan ladoo, or other sweets, try to include fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet. Restrict Alcohol Intake: Alcohol contains a lot of carbohydrates, which can increase blood sugar levels. Try to keep your drinking to one each day. If there are complimentary beverages at a gathering, try to limit yourself to water or seltzer with lemon juice instead. Quality Over Quantity: To avoid the temptation to overindulge, choose homemade sweets like kheer and rabdi that are low in sugar or contain none at all.

Even though we occasionally indulge in binge eating, it’s important for our physical and mental well-being that we get ready to handle it.