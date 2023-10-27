Home

Diabetes Control: Can You Get Diabetes Even if You Are Not Consuming Sugar? Here’s The Truth!

People who don't eat sugar at all can still get diabetes. Avoiding sugar completely doesn't mean that you are safe from this chronic disease.

More than 70 million people suffer from diabetes in India, making it the diabetes capital of the world. People often assume that only eating too much sugar can lead to the occurrence of high blood sugar. But that’s the myth, eating excess sugar such in processed foods, soft drinks, and candies directly does not increase the risk of this condition. All of these things increase your risk of obesity, which can lead to diabetes. Yes, it is possible to develop diabetes without consuming excessive sugar. Here are five important things to know about diabetes and its relationship to sugar intake.

People Who Don’t Consume Sugar Are at Risk of Diabetes?

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition where the body’s immune system attacks and destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. This type of diabetes is not related to sugar consumption and typically develops in childhood or adolescence.

Genetics: Your genetic predisposition plays a significant role in the development of diabetes. If you have a family history of diabetes, your risk may be higher, regardless of your sugar intake.

Type 2 Diabetes: While excess sugar consumption can contribute to the development of type 2 diabetes, it’s not the sole cause. Lifestyle factors such as poor diet, lack of physical activity and obesity also plays a crucial role. Genetics can increase your susceptibility to type 2 diabetes as well.

Complex Relationship: The relationship between sugar consumption, and diabetes is complex. Diets high in added sugars can lead to obesity and insulin resistance, which are risk factors for type 2 diabetes. However, not everyone who consumes a lot of sugar will develop diabetes, and some people with diabetes have no history of excessive sugar consumption.

Moderation And Balance: To reduce the risk of diabetes, it’s important to maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle. This includes a well-balanced diet, regular exercise and managing your weight. Monitoring sugar intake especially added sugars in processed foods and sugary drinks, can be part of a healthy approach to diabetes prevention.

While excessive sugar consumption can contribute to the risk of developing diabetes, the disease’s development `s influenced by various factors including genetics, lifestyle and overall health. It’s essential to maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of diabetes, regardless of sugar intake.

