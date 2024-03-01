Home

Diabetes Control: How Sleep Cycle Affects High Blood Sugar?

Living with diabetes is not very easy. Apart from diet and lifestyle, did you know that your sleep schedule can affect your blood sugar levels too?

Sleep deprivation has become a common problem that most of us suffer from but fail to realise its consequences. In this whistle culture it is important to prioritise sleep as it may affect our over health. For diabetics, sleep schedule is extremely important. Sleep plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health, and it can have an impact on blood sugar levels, especially in individuals with diabetes or prediabetes.

Here is how sleep affects high blood sugar levels and why is it important to mainain a healthy sleep schedule.

How Sleep Affects Diabetes?

Sleep Duration: Insufficient sleep or chronic sleep deprivation can affect blood sugar control. Research suggests that inadequate sleep duration may lead to insulin resistance, a condition in which the body becomes less responsive to insulin, resulting in higher blood sugar levels. It can also disrupt the balance of hormones involved in glucose regulation, such as cortisol and growth hormone. Sleep Quality: The quality of sleep is also important. Disrupted or poor-quality sleep, such as frequent awakenings or sleep apnea, can contribute to insulin resistance and higher blood sugar levels. Sleep apnea, a condition characterised by pauses in breathing during sleep, has been associated with higher rates of insulin resistance and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. Circadian Rhythm: The body’s internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm, regulates various physiological processes, including glucose metabolism. Disruptions to the circadian rhythm, such as irregular sleep schedules or shift work, can affect blood sugar control. Cortisol Levels: Cortisol, a hormone released in response to stress, follows a diurnal pattern with higher levels in the morning and lower levels at night. Disruptions to sleep can lead to dysregulation of cortisol levels, potentially contributing to elevated blood sugar levels. Higher cortisol levels can promote the release of glucose into the bloodstream, leading to increased blood sugar levels.

Tips to Manage Sleep and Blood Sugar

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to support overall health, including blood sugar control. Establish a Consistent Sleep Schedule: Going to bed and waking up at consistent times can help regulate your body’s internal clock and promote better blood sugar control.

Going to bed and waking up at consistent times can help regulate your body’s internal clock and promote better blood sugar control. Create a Sleep-Friendly Environment: Make your bedroom conducive to sleep by ensuring a comfortable temperature, minimizing noise and light, and establishing a relaxing bedtime routine.

Make your bedroom conducive to sleep by ensuring a comfortable temperature, minimizing noise and light, and establishing a relaxing bedtime routine. Manage Stress: Stress can affect sleep quality and blood sugar levels. Incorporating stress management techniques, such as relaxation exercises, mindfulness, or engaging in enjoyable activities, can help reduce stress levels and promote better sleep.

It’s important to note that sleep alone may not completely control blood sugar levels in individuals with diabetes or prediabetes. A comprehensive approach that includes a healthy diet, regular physical activity, proper medication management, and regular monitoring of blood sugar levels is essential. Consult with a healthcare professional for personalized guidance on managing blood sugar levels and optimising sleep in the context of your specific health needs.

