Diabetes Control in Summer: 5 Tips to Manage Blood Sugar in Harsh Weather

Excessive heat may pose some problems for diabetics. Here are 5 helpful tips to manage high blood sugar in summers.

Every season poses unique challenges for diabetics for whom controlling blood sugar levels is extremely important to lead a complication-free life. During summers, harsh weather forces people with diabetes to seek new ways to beat the humidity as they are more sensitive to summers. Hot weather raises the risk of heat exhaustion and makes it tougher for diabetics to maintain normal blood sugar levels. The body also uses insulin differently in summer and type 1 diabetes patients may need to monitor their blood sugar levels more frequently to determine the correct insulin dose.

So, it is essential to follow healthy habits that can help manage diabetes in summer. In this article, we have shared 5 effective ways one must take ahead of the summer season to manage diabetes effectively.

TIPS TO MANAGE DIABETES IN SUMMER

Stay Physically Active: Staying active and avoiding heat is the key to managing diabetes in the summer season. You can try a 30-minute walk in the morning and late evening after eating to best manage your blood sugar levels. Include More Fibre-Rich Food: A high-fibre diet may have significant benefits for people with diabetes. Foods which are high in fibre help slow down digestion and prevent blood sugar spikes. Fibre-rich include whole grains such as oats, brown rice, whole grain bread and cereals, fruits, and seeds among others. Stay Hydrated: High blood sugar levels force your kidneys to go into overdrive to get rid of extra sugar. So, it’s important to consume fluids, preferably water, regularly even when not feeling thirsty. Avoid coffee and other caffeinated beverages, instead, you can consume lemon water or coconut water which can do wonders for your health. Avoid Sunburns: Never walk barefoot even at home. Use sunscreens, and choose lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to avoid sweat. Skin problems are more common in diabetics during summer and it may a long time for the acne, blisters and sunburns to heal completely. Avoid Sweet Juices: Summer is the season when people indulge in more fresh juices, smoothies and other refreshing drinks. But for that people suffering from diabetes should understand that juice being high in sugar can elevate glucose levels very quickly. If you feel like drinking juice in summer, make sure to have it sugar-free or at home with fresh fruits.

