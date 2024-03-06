Home

Health

Diabetes Control Tips: 5 Foods and Drinks to Lower Risk of Spike in Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes Control Tips: 5 Foods and Drinks to Lower Risk of Spike in Blood Sugar Levels

Diet play a pivotal role in preventing diabetes. Here are some foods and drinks to add in regular meal plan to avoid any sort of insulin spike.

Diabetes Control Tips: 5 Foods and Drinks to Prevent Spike in Blood Sugar Levels (Pexels)

Diabetes diet plays a pivotal role in managing blood sugar and insulin levels. Living with diabetes is not easy and India already has over a million people suffering from the metabolic condition and counting. Dietary choices and practises, however, make an impact be it sedentary or healthy. While there is a science-backed guarantee for any food or beverage to prevent diabetes, there are several meals that can help lower the risk of insulin spike. Here are few foods and drinks that can help to manage glucose levels lowering the risk of diabetes.

DIABETES DIET: 5 FOODS AND DRINKS TO LOWER RISK OF GLUCOSE SPIKE

Whole Grains: Whole grains like oats, quinoa, brown rice, and whole wheat are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They have a lower glycemic index, which means they are digested more slowly, leading to a gradual rise in blood sugar levels. Including whole grains in your diet can help regulate blood sugar and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Leafy Green Vegetables: Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and collard greens are packed with nutrients and fiber while being low in calories and carbohydrates. They have a minimal impact on blood sugar levels and are rich in antioxidants, which may help reduce the risk of diabetes and improve overall health. Legumes: Legumes, including lentils, chickpeas, and beans, are excellent sources of fiber, protein, and complex carbohydrates. They have a low glycemic index, promote satiety, and help regulate blood sugar levels. Regular consumption of legumes has been associated with a reduced risk of diabetes. Berries: Berries, such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, are rich in antioxidants, fiber, and vitamins. They have a relatively low glycemic index compared to many other fruits, making them a great choice for managing blood sugar levels. Berries also have anti-inflammatory properties and may help improve insulin sensitivity. Herbal Teas: Staying hydrated is crucial for overall health, including diabetes prevention. Herbal teas, such as green tea or chamomile tea, can be enjoyed without added sweeteners and may have potential benefits for blood sugar control.

A balanced, nutrient-rich diet, inclusive of veggies, fruits, and hydrating low-calorie drinks is important to manage blood sugar levels. Apart from this, a healthy lifestyle where this a regular exercise routine, manage weight, stress management etc is also imperative to keep the body nourished and healthy. Avid carbonated sugary drinks. One must also be mindful of their morning and evening routine. Lifestyle is one of the major contributors in managing diabetes, therefore, how we eat, what we eat, and how we live affects insulin sensitivity.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.