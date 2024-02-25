Home

Health

Diabetes Control Tips: 6 Low-Calorie Veggies to Reduce Glucose Levels Naturally

Diabetes Control Tips: 6 Low-Calorie Veggies to Reduce Glucose Levels Naturally

Living with diabetes is not easy as one needs to very mindful of their diet. Here are few vegetables that may help to regulate insulin sensitivity naturally.

Diabetes Control: 5 Low-Calorie Veggies to Lower Glucose Levels Naturally (Freepik)

Diabetes is becoming a raging epidemic with over 100 million Indians living with this metabolic condition. And the number is still on the rise. High blood sugar levels puts the entire health on a high risk of other health ailments. However, it can be well managed with good lifestyle habits in place. Enad diet plays a cardinal role in the same.

Trending Now

What we eat and how much we eat may determine the glucose levels in the body. Vegetables are one of the healthiest foods to incorporate in the diet.

You may like to read

Here are a few low-calorie veggies to add to everyday meal plans for managing insulin sensitivity.

DIABETES CONTROL TIPS: 5 LOW-CALORIE VEGETABLES FOR BETTER INSULIN SENSITIVITY

Moringa: Drumsticks or moringa are rich on minerals, antioxidants, vitamins and other nutrients for a healthy outlook. It is hyperglycemic that has anti-inflammatory that can be used in salads, soups etc. Leafy Vegetables: Leafy greens may not be the flavour we all love but is sure the right ingredient for a healthy living. Veggies like kale, spinach, Green Beans: It is a rich source of fibre that is low in carbs and comes with all the required nutrients for the well being of our health. It keep the stomach satiated and aids weight management. Broccoli: According to several research, broccoli may help to lower blood glucose for people with diabetes. It is a cruciferous vegetables is also good for promoting weight loss., heart health and more. Cucumbers: These a hydrating veggies that not only helps to manage blood sugar but may also ower the risk of hypoglycemia. Cucumbers may a good addition for managing high blood sugar levels. Tomato: Tomatoes are the little red delights of nature that are non-starchy and not high in sugar. These are often considered a good addition diabetes friendly diet.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.