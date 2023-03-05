Home

Diabetes: 4 Effective Before-Bed Routines to Help Regulate High Blood Sugar Levels

High blood sugar control: Here are some effective bedtime routines that may help limit blood glucose spikes during the night and ensure lower blood glucose levels in the morning.

Diabetes Diet Tips: A high level of glucose in the blood is called as Diabetes. It is a silent killer as it leads to fatal complications that are irreversible. Currently, not only adults but even a lot of youngsters are known to have abnormal blood sugar levels owing to various factors such as stress, a lack of physical activity, and family history. Diabetes can take a toll on each and every part of the body. It will make one prone to life-threatening health problems if not controlled at the right time.

A change in lifestyle can stop or delay the beginning of the disease if you have prediabetes, which is elevated blood sugar that is not yet diagnosed as diabetes. Making a few little lifestyle adjustments today may help you prevent potential major health issues associated with diabetes, such as damage to your nerves, kidneys, and heart. Here are some effective bedtime routines that may help limit blood glucose spikes during the night and ensure lower blood glucose levels in the morning. Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares following healthful before-bed routines to help manage blood sugar levels naturally.

Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra wrote in her Instagram post ‘Restful sleep is crucial for maintaining healthy glucose levels. Try these routines to help regulate blood sugar’

4 Effective Before-Bed Routines to Help Regulate High Blood Sugar Levels:

1. Chamomile tea (1 cup) – Known for its strong astringent, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which significantly optimize blood sugar control

2. Soaked almonds – Magnesium and tryptophan helps in improving sleep quality, keep night hunger pangs at bay and reduce night time sugar cravings.

3.1 tsp soaked methidana – The excellent hypoglycemic property of fenugreek seeds plays a noteworthy role in alleviating the blood sugar levels of the body.

4. Sit in Vajrasana for 15 mins- Help lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels while also improving circulation

Next time your blood sugar seems out of whack, do not be discouraged. Try these hacks.

