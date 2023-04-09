Home

Diabetes Diet: 5 Best Flour Options to Control High Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Several flour options are suitable for people with diabetes. Here are 5 which tops the list.

Finding healthy low-carb recipes can be difficult if you have diabetes. One of the simplest and most efficient ways to make dishes more diabetes-friendly is to change the recipes to your needs. Doing so often requires you to swap out ingredients like white flour for low carb alternatives. Fortunately, several flour options are suitable for people with diabetes. Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares on her Instagram post ”Looking for ways to manage your blood sugar while not compromising on food? Well, using the right flour would be a great way to start. Know the best flour for diabetes.”

Amaranth Flour: Due to its high amount of manganese, it represents a good option for regulating sugar levels in the organism as manganese helps during gluconeogenesis, in this way, when manganese is obtained in a sufficient amount by consuming Amaranth, it is possible to prevent diabetes. Ragi flour: It is considered as a panacea cereal for diabetics, being abundant in polyphenols, amino acids, dietary fibre and low in glycemic index. This wonder cereal keeps you satiated, lessen the cravings, and slows the gastric emptying time and prevents the blood sugar spike. Chickpea flour is a common flour substitute for people with diabetes. This is due to its high protein content, which may help prevent insulin resistance, a condition that impairs your body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels efficiently. Whole-grain barley is a good source of fibre, including the soluble fiber beta-glucan, which slows the absorption of sugar by binding with it in your digestive tract. Furthermore, barley has a low glycaemic index (GI) — a measure of how quickly a food raises blood sugar. Almond Flour: Made from finely ground almonds and a great gluten-free alternative to regular flour. It is low in carbs and high in protein, fibre, and heart-healthy fats, giving it a low glycaemic index. It also contains the nutrient alpha-linolenic acid which helps with regulating blood sugar levels.

