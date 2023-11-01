Home

Diabetes Diet: 5 Carb-Rich Superfoods to Keep Your Glucose Level in Check

Diabetes patients either have low insulin levels or are sensitive to its effects. If they don't take medicine, eating unhealthy carbs can cause their blood sugar to spike to potentially hazardous levels.

Diabetes Diet: Did you know that your ability to control your blood sugar levels is greatly influenced by the foods you eat? Numerous foods that are abundant in protein, fibre, antioxidants, and vitamin C are also known to help control blood sugar levels. Processed and high-sugar foods must be entirely eliminated from the diet. Just as vital as it is to cut certain items out of your diet, it’s also critical to incorporate others. Among them are meals high in nutrients that support healthy blood sugar regulation.

How Does Carb Choice Affect Your Diabetes Level?

Even while studies have indicated that following a low-carb diet helps diabetics manage their blood sugar, nutritionist Karishma Shah shares some fantastic carb choices that can be a game-changer for managing diabetes. It has been demonstrated that consuming 20–90 grams of carbs each day helps improve blood sugar control in diabetics. To determine your own carbohydrate threshold, it is advisable to take blood sugar readings both before and after meals.

5 Carbohydrate Rich Foods to Manage Your Blood Sugar Levels

QUINOA: The versatile grain that’s a complete protein. It’s like your secret weapon against blood sugar spikes, keeping you energized and satisfied. SWEET POTATO: These aren’t just delicious; they’re also packed with fibre and essential vitamins. They’re a great way to enjoy healthy carbs without worrying about those spikes. LEGUMES: Legumes like lentils and chickpeas are fantastic choices too. They’re full of protein and complex carbs, so they’ll give you long-lasting energy and keep your blood sugar in check. Craving pasta? Go for WHOLE GRAIN PASTA – it’s the pasta that loves your blood sugar back. Lower on the glycemic index, it won’t play havoc with your levels. BERRIES: They’re nature’s candy, full of antioxidants and fibre. Whether you toss them into yoghurt or eat them on their own, they’re a delightful treat that won’t send your blood sugar on a rollercoaster ride.

“Remember, managing diabetes doesn’t mean sacrificing flavour. These five choices are like your culinary partners, making the journey both healthy and delicious. Give them a try and savour the benefits!” concluded the nutritionist.

