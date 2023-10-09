Home

Diabetes Diet: 5 Homemade Smoothies That Won’t Spike Your Blood Sugar

Here are the best homemade smoothies for people with diabetes that are healthy and won't drive up their blood sugar.

In today’s fast-paced world, people find it hard to balance work and health. In the race to achieve our goals, most of us compromise on the health front. Our bodies get prone to several health issues including diabetes which has become more common than ever. Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose. It is important to control diabetes as it causes severe health issues, including cardiovascular problems,

Having diabetes doesn’t mean you need to deny yourself all the foods you love, but you do want to make proper food choices. One choice is to eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, which are heavy in nutrition but light in calories. You can also make a smoothie from them for a healthy breakfast. Not to mention, these smoothies are packed with complex carbs to support healthy digestion and blood sugar regulation. Here are 5 guilt-free energising detox smoothie drinks for diabetics to include in their diet.

Beery-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie: Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness to a delicious cauliflower smoothie that consists of the fruit flavours of bananas and berries at the forefront.

Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie: Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals which can help hydrate and supply your body with bounty of fibre. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk.

Peach Smoothie: Peach smoothie makes for the perfect afternoon teacher. It’s loaded with calcium and is light enough that it won’t weigh you down.

Protein-Packed Green Smoothie: If you aren’t a big fan of green salads? then why not drink in the form of smoothie? The protein-packed green smoothie uses nutrient-dense spinach and avocado balanced with almond butter and protein powder.

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Smoothie: What better way to start your day than with some hearty, fibre-dense whole grains, along with plenty of protein? The oats also provide resistant starch, which is an excellent source of fuel for gut bacteria and can improve insulin levels. This delicious peanut butter oatmeal smoothie is perfect for diabetics to include in their diet.

