Diabetes Diet: 5 Tips to Plan That Healthy Meal And Manage Your Glucose Level

Minimally processed foods, fiber-rich fruits and vegetables, complex carbs in moderation, lean protein, and healthy fats are all components of a healthy diabetic diet.

Diabetes Diet: A healthy lifestyle for someone with diabetes should include both nutrition and exercise. Along with other advantages, maintaining a balanced diet and exercising regularly can assist you in preserving your goal range of blood glucose, often known as blood sugar. You must strike a balance between what you eat and drink, physical exercise, and diabetes medications, if you take them, in order to control your blood sugar. Maintaining your blood glucose level in the range that your medical team advises depends on your choice of food, how much you consume, and when you eat.

Finding out you have diabetes can be emotionally upsetting and leave you unsure about what to eat. Nutritionist Karishma Shah said, “Managing diabetes isn’t just about what you eat, but how much you eat. Portion control helps keep blood sugar in check while savouring delicious flavours. Planning well-balanced meals ensures you get the right nutrients without compromising on taste.” The expert shares five tips to plan your meals and practise portion control to manage your diabetes.

5 TIPS FOR DIABETICS TO PLAN YOUR MEALS

Carbohydrate Counting For Blood Sugar Management: Learn to calculate and distribute carbohydrates evenly throughout meals to maintain stable blood sugar levels and prevent spikes. Incorporating High Fibre Foods: Prioritize fibre-rich foods like non-starchy vegetables, legumes, and whole grains to slow down the absorption of glucose and support digestive health. Protein And Healthy Fats For Satiety: Include lean proteins (e.g. Tofu) and healthy fats (e.g. Avocado, Nuts, Olive Oil) to enhance feelings of fullness and aid blood sugar regulation. Mindful Eating Techniques: Practice mindful eating to recognise hunger and fullness cues, promoting better portion control and preventing overeating. Creating Balanced Meals With The Plate Method: Use the plate method to visualize balanced meals filling half the plate with non-starchy vegetables, one-quarter with lean protein and one one-quarter with whole grains or starchy vegetables.

Low glycemic index (GI) foods like Whole grains, nuts, legumes, some fruits, non-starchy veggies, and lean proteins might potentially help people control or reduce their blood sugar levels.

