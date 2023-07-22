Home

Health

Diabetes Diet: 6 High-Fiber Foods That Should Make it to Your Meal Plate to Manage Blood Sugar Level

A fiber-rich diet has several benefits. From helping to lose weight to maintain heart health, it covers it all. And here is how it benefits to maintain a stable count for diabetes as well.

India is one of the significant contributors in the global diabetic epidemic. In a study that was published in June 2023, it was revealed that over a million of people in India are diabetic and that it is yet to increase more. This metabolic condition is also becoming prevalent in young adults too. A major risk factor is the sedentary lifestyle that has grown exponentially.

Fibre is promoted as part of a healthy dietary pattern and in diabetes management. We have considered the role of high-fibre diets on mortality and increasing fibre intake on glycaemic control and other cardiometabolic risk factors of adults with prediabetes or diabetes.

According to Mayo Clinic, in addition to preventing constipation, foods containing fiber can provide other health benefits such as regulating bowel movement, maintaining a healthy weight, and lowering the risk of heart disease, and some types of cancer, too. It added that fibre can also slow the absorption of sugar and help improve blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

FIBER-RICH FOOD FOR DIABETES

Sabja seeds: Sabja or basil seeds add a nice nutty flavour to smoothies, yoghurt, and other foods—and they’re super easy to use. Basil seeds are high in fiber, particularly soluble fiber, including pectin, and are one of the richest sources of the plant-based form of omega-3 fatty acids. A tsp raw of sabja seeds has 3.5 gm of fibre. Barley: It is high in fiber, especially beta-glucan, which may reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels. It may also aid weight loss and improve digestion. You can add barley to soups, salads, or use it as a rice substitution. One small bowl (20g raw) has 3.4gm fibre. Apples: Apple, considered as one of the healthiest fruits to add in the diet is also high in fiber content. It has dietary fiber and is low on glycemic index making it an ideal fruit to add in the diabetes diet. Lentils: One of the staple food in India., lentils are good for diabetes, they have high fiber value, protein, vitamins and minerals. The inclusion of fibre in the form of lentils helps to maintain a stable diabetic count. Steel Cut Oats: Oats contain both insoluble and soluble fibre, but the soluble one is particularly beneficial. Because our bodies can’t break down soluble fibre, it takes up space in your belly without getting absorbed by your blood, leaving you fuller without causing a spike to your sugar levels. It also acts as a prebiotic helpful for the gut bacteria.

