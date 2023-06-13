Home

Diabetes Diet: 6 Soluble Fiber Foods to Regulate Glucose Spike

Soluble fibers are good sources to include in the diet for keeping glucose spike in check.

Life with diabetes is not easy. There is a whole list of lifestyle changes, restrictions and additions one needs to follow to keep blood sugar levels in check. World Health Orgnasiation (WHO) defines diabetes as ,” Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose.” For the unversed, soluble fiber is a type of fiber that dissolves in water and is said to aid in regulating and controlling blood sugar levels. It is also considered healthy for keeping cholesterol levels in check.

Fibers are typically a type of carbohydrate which the body i unable to digest. Fiber diet helps to improve the digestive process and prolonged digestion. This helps to lower the risk of sudden glucose spikes in the body and regulates the release of insulin. Award-winning nutritionist, Lovneet Batra enlisted soluble fiber superfoods that may help to regulate glucose spikes.

Here are healthy foods that are high in soluble fibre:

Steel Cut Oats: Oats contain both insoluble and soluble fiber, but the soluble one is particularly beneficial. Because our bodies can’t break down soluble fiber, it takes up space in your belly without getting absorbed by your blood, leaving you fuller without causing a spike to your sugar levels. It also acts as a prebiotic helpful for the gut bacteria. Barley: Barley’s 6 grams of fiber i “mostly soluble fiber that has been linked to lowered cholesterol, decreased blood sugars and increased satiety.” It also offers benefits like decreasing inflammation and stabilising blood sugar levels. Chickpeas: Chickpeas are high in dietary fiber, especially a soluble fiber called raffinose, which is associated with reduced blood sugar levels. Apple: “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” is an old proverb that is associated with a lower risk of many chronic diseases. Apples are a good source of the soluble fiber pectin, that slows down the absorption of sugar, preventing blood sugar spikes. Sabja Seeds: The high-fibre content helps slow down the metabolism and controls the conversion of carbs into glucose. It is touted as a superfood that helps people suffering from type 2 diabetes.

Make fibers your friend if you are suffering from diabetes and pre-diabetes. Also, it is best to take proper advise from your healthcare provider.

