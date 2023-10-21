Home

Diabetes Diet: 7 Low-Glycemic Foods You MUST Consume to Keep Blood Sugar in Control During Festivities

Diabetes control is imperative during peak festival time. While enjoying tid-bits of cheat meal, it is important to add these diabetic-friendly food to keep glucose level in control.

Diabetes Diet For Festival: Diabetics have to remain extra conscious to what they eat and how much they eat during the festive season. With Navratri, Durga Puja going on and more festivals sneaking just around the corner. While it is a tad bit more difficult to manage the urge to savour the sweet and spicy traditional dishes that spread their aroma everywhere. And well, we are all guilty of giving in our cheat meals during the festive fervour. However, blood sugar levels can be managed if a few low-glycemic index foods are included in the diet to balance the glucose level.

What are low-GI foods? These foods have little to no impact on blood sugar levels. It is slowly absorbed and digested including these foods in your diet can help stabilize blood sugar levels. The glycemic index is used by some diabetics to choose meals, particularly carbs.

DIABETES FOOD TO EAT DURING FESTIVITIES

Whole Grains: Loaded with fiber, whole grains lower the risk of heart disease, and slows digestion and absorption of carbohydrates. It can help to lower blood sugar spikes. Apples: These fiber-rich, nutrient-packed fruits are a great fruit to snack on. The fibre will prevent glucose spikes and help manage insulin levels. Legumes: Legumes like kidney beans, and black beans have low GI, and dietary fibers and are a great addition to the diet for diabetics. Barley Water: It helps to lower the risk of sudden blood sugar spike as it is rich in soluble fibre. Jau is also considered to have bioactive compounds that may help enhance insulin sensitivity is said to have diuretic properties that help to flush out all the toxins from the body. It also eliminated excess water reducing the chances of bloating. Fibre-Rich Vegetables: Beans, spinach, broccoli, and green leafy vegetables tend to keep the stomach full longer, regulate blood sugar, and promote heart health. It helps to lower food cravings. Oatmeal: Full of soluble fibre, oatmeal slows glucose absorption and helps control blood sugar levels. Bitter Gourd: Known as karela, it contains active compounds that effectively manage diabetes. Drinking freshly extracted karela juice can be beneficial.

