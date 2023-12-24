Home

Diabetes Diet: A Healthy Holiday Meal Plan to Keep Blood Sugar in Check During Christmas 2023

Christmas is almost here and it’s time to indulge in lip-smacking delicacies and treats. But for people with diabetes, the holiday season can be quite challenging as they may go off their regular meal plan that helps in managing blood sugar levels. They often feel excluded from the Christmas celebrations as they can’t enjoy their favourite food items, which can be depressing. For people with diabetes, moderation is key. You don’t have to give up all the foods you like, consume them in moderation.

It is possible to maintain healthy sugar levels during the holiday season. The best way to do this is by focusing on a healthy diet plan that keeps you guilty-free while allowing you to enjoy your favourite season.

HOLIDAY FOODS PEOPLE WITH DIABETES CAN EAT:

Protein: Include more protein in your diet. Chicken or turkey breast, fish, seafood, eggs, low-fat cheese, beans, nuts and tofu are excellent lean protein sources. Make sure to avoid foods that are high in saturated fat such as bacon, cheese, turkey skin and fried meats. Fruits And Vegetables: Fresh or frozen non-starchy vegetables are excellent options. Make sure to choose frozen items with no added salt like leafy greens, broccoli, cabbage and asparagus. Starch vegetables like potatoes, corn, and peas can affect blood sugar levels, so remember to have them in moderation. Fruits will also affect blood sugar levels and must be portioned out. Avoid fruit juices or fruit canned in sugar or syrup. High Fibre options: Whole grains such as brown rice, oatmeal quinoa and baked sweet potatoes are excellent high-fibre options. High-fibre foods will have a better impact on blood glucose levels. Drinks: Water, low- or no-sugar options like Crystal Light, unsweetened tea, coffee (either black or with low-fat milk and sugar substitute are recommended. While, regular soda, energy drinks and excessive sugary beverages should be completely avoided.

Remember, following a diabetes-friendly meal plan over the holiday season is about moderation. Plan and know the healthy strategies that you need to abide through the celebration times. Rest, always consult your healthcare provider to know how you should handle mealtime changes during the holiday season

