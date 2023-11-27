Home

Diabetes Diet: Discover 5 South Indian Snacks to Keep Blood Sugar in Check Amid Winters

South Indian food is not only flavorsome, but also help manage high blood sugar. Here are 5 snacks that you must incorporate into your diabetes diet.

As the winter chills set in, individuals managing diabetes often find themselves seeking warm and comforting food options that won’t compromise their blood sugar levels. South Indian cuisine, known for its diverse and flavoursome offerings provides a range of snacks that are not only delicious but also diabetes-friendly. Here are 5 South-Indian snacks that can be incorporated into your winter breakfast routine to help maintain blood sugar levels.

DIABETES-FRIENDLY SOUTH INDIAN SNACKS

Pesarattu (Green Gram Dosa): Packed with fibre and protein, pesarattu is a nutritious option for those with diabetes. Made from green gram, it not only supports blood sugar control but also provides a warm and heart start to your day. Pair it with a mint chutney for added flavour and health benefits. Methi Thepla: Methi thepla, a flatbread infused with fenugreek leaves, is a great choice for a diabetes-friendly winter breakfast. Fenugreek is known for its potential to improve insulin sensitivity, making it a valuable addition to a diabetes-friendly diet. Enjoy it with a side of low-fat yoghurt or a cucumber raita Vegetable Upma: A classic South Indian dish, vegetable upma combines suji with a variety of colourful vegetables. This high-fibre dish provides a slow release of energy, helping to stabilise blood sugar levels. Add some roasted peanuts or a handful of mixed nuts for a satisfying crunch. Ragi Idli: Ragi, or finger millet, is a low-glycemic-index grain that can be an excellent choice for individuals with diabetes. Prepare ragi idlis for a steamed, nutritious breakfast option. The addition of vegetables enhances its nutritional profile, making it a wholesome and diabetes-friendly meal. Drumstick Sambar: Sambar, a South Indian lentil soup, becomes even more nutritious with the addition of drumsticks. Drumsticks are rich in vitamins and minerals and may contribute to better blood sugar management. Enjoy a bowl of drumstick sambar with a small portion of brown rice for a filling and balanced meal.

While incorporating these South Indian snacks into your winter breakfast routine, it’s essential to be mindful of portion sizes and to consult with a nutritionist for personalised advice.

