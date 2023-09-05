Home

Diabetes Diet For Janmashtami: 5 Foods to Avoid if You Are Diabetic

Diabetes Diet: Festivals are a time for celebration, and indulging in sweets. Blood sugar control, however, might be difficult at this time for those with diabetes. The good news is that by being cautious in your preparation and exercising moderation, you may take part in the festivities without endangering your health. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra said, “If you have diabetes, it is essential to be mindful of your food choices during Janmashtami or any festive occasion. This festive season, managing diabetes is all about making smart choices! (sic).”

The nutritionist further suggested that say NO to sugary treats & desserts – opt for sugar-free alternatives, ditch deep-fried snacks – choose healthier, low-carb options, limit high-sugar fruits & refined carbs – opt for whole grains & lower-sugar fruits, and watch out for sweet condiments & sauces – go for healthier dressings.

5 FOODS TO AVOID IF YOU ARE A DIABETIC

Sugar-Sweetened Beverages: Drinks like fruit juices, sweetened lassi, and sugary drinks should be avoided as they contain added sugars. Foods With Saturated Fats: Many Janmashtami delicacies are deep-fried, such as pakoras, samosas, and vadas. These can be high in unhealthy fats and lead to spikes in blood sugar levels. Sweetened Yoghurt: Flavoured yoghurts often contain added sugars. Instead, select plain unsweetened yoghurt and add fresh fruits or a small amount of honey for sweetness, if desired. Refined Carbohydrates: Foods made with refined flour, such as white rice, naan, and other bread, can raise blood sugar levels rapidly. Choose whole grain alternatives or limit portions if consumed. Sugary Foods: Traditional sweets such as mithai, gulab jamun, jalebi, and kheer are rich in sugar content and can lead to a considerable increase in blood glucose levels.

It might be difficult to manage diabetes throughout the festival season, so don’t be afraid to ask friends and family for help. Ask them to be understanding of your dietary limitations after telling them about them.

