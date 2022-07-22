Our favorite monsoon season is here and so is our favorite monsoon fruit- Jamun. Jamun (also known as Indian Blackberry) is relished by everyone alike for its sweet and sour taste. It is widely consumed in the Indian subcontinent. It brings back a flood of our childhood memories when we used to savor this fruit during the rainy season.Also Read - Diabetic Meal Plan: Here's What Diet Plan You Should Follow to Maintain Adequate Blood Sugar Levels

Jamun and Diabetes

Diabetes Care Coach and Nutritionist Shikha Walia, reveals whether a diabetic can have Jamun or not?

Jamun is suitable for diabetics because it contains an anti-diabetic ingredient which is called Jambolana. Jambolana reduces the rate at which sugar is absorbed into your bloodstream. It can also help in increasing the production of insulin in your body and help in regulating your blood glucose level.

Not only does it have a delicious taste, it offers a number of health benefits as well. It is especially beneficial for people having diabetes. It is suitable for both insulin-dependent and non-insulin dependent people alike. It is a miracle fruit for people having Type 2 diabetes.

Therefore, a diabetic person can eat Jamun without worrying about it leading to a spike in your blood glucose levels.

Other Benefits of Jamun:

Jamun has a number of benefits for non-diabetic people as well. Have a look-

Regulates your blood pressure

Since jamun contains a high content of potassium, it can help in preventing high blood pressure. It contains a low amount of fat, zero cholesterol, high amount of water and a moderate amount of calories.

Improves your skin

Jamun is loaded with iron, antioxidants and Vitamin A. They can help in preventing eye problems and also premature ageing. It can help in avoiding problems like acne, blemishes and wrinkles. It also has a high concentrate of Vitamin C which can improve the texture of your skin.

Helps in weight loss

Jamun contains a low amount of calories and a high amount of fibre. Therefore, it can help you stay satiated and promote weight loss. It can also reduce the water retention in your body.

Improves your hemoglobin level

Jamun is rich in iron and vitamin c which is necessary for the production of hemoglobin. Iron present in jamun can help in purifying our blood. Increased level of hemoglobin in our blood will mean an increased supply of oxygen in our body which is good for our overall well-being.

Strengthens your gums

Indian Blackberry or Jamun is known for its antibacterial properties which can help in preventing gum bleeding. The leaves of jamun can be dried and stored in the form of a powder and can be regularly applied to your gums.

If you want to know more about how Jamun can impact your sugar levels, you should always talk to your doctor or health coach. You can also do a sugar level check after having it. Along with eating the right diabetic diet, you should also make sure that you have a regular workout regime and check your sugar levels on a regular basis. After knowing your sugar level, you should make the required changes to your diet and lifestyle. You should focus on living a healthier and happier life by keeping your blood sugar levels under control.