Diabetes Diet: Kickstart Your Day With THIS Ayurveda Drink to Balance High Blood Sugar

While medications do help in maintaining blood sugar levels, people are also interested in foods that can lead to diabetes management. Here's one ayurvedic drink that can be help in maintaining high blood sugar levels naturally. Read on!

Diabetes is a chronic lifestyle condition that affects blood sugar management. If not treated properly, it can lead to long-term complications like heart disease, kidney disease and nerve damage. While medications do help in maintaining blood sugar levels, people are also interested in foods that can lead to diabetes management. One example is cinnamon, an Ayurveda spice that adds a delightful flavour to our food.

One of the best ways to extract all the goodness from cinnamon is to soak the stick in water and sip on it regularly. Cinnamon water is often known for its potential benefits in helping to balance diabetes, thanks to its unique compounds that may positively impact blood sugar levels. While not a substitute for medical treatment or professional advice, incorporating cinnamon water into a diabetes-friendly diet may offer some advantages.

Cinnamon contains bioactive compounds, such as cinnamaldehyde and cinnamic acid, which are believed to contribute to its medicinal properties. Here’s how cinnamon water may help balance diabetes:

CINNAMON WATER TO HELP BALANCE HIGH BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS

Improves Insulin Sensitivity: Cinnamon has been studied for its potential to enhance insulin sensitivity. Insulin is a hormone that plays an essential role in regulating blood sugar by helping cells absorb glucose. Improved sensitivity means cells are more responsive to insulin, aiding in the effective management of blood sugar levels.

Glucose Metabolism: Research suggests that cinnamon may influence the enzymes involved in glucose metabolism. This can contribute to better utilization of glucose in the bloodstream, potentially preventing sharp spikes in blood sugar.

Reduce Gastric Emptying: Cinnamon may slow down the emptying of the stomach after meals. This can lead to a more gradual release of glucose into the bloodstream, preventing rapid fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

Antioxidant Properties: Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants, which help control oxidative stress and inflammation. Chronic inflammation is associated with insulin resistance, a condition often present in type 2 diabetes.

To incorporate cinnamon water into your routine

Mix a teaspoon of cinnamon powder or cinnamon stick with warm water.

Consuming cinnamon water on an empty stomach in the morning may be beneficial, as it allows the body to absorb its nutrients effectively.

Diabetics should consult their doctors before switching to cinnamon water as it is sweet and may spike blood sugar levels.

