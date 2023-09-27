Home

Diabetes Diet Plan: 5 Best Millets to Help Lower High Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Millets for Diabetes Management: Millets are ancient superfoods that are known for their properties to lower high blood sugar levels. They have some incredibly healthy benefits and are a must to add to your diet if suffering from diabetes.

There are several foods and drinks that are known for their properties to manage high blood sugar levels and aid in diabetes management. Diabetes is a health condition that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. It raises the risk of damage to the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart. By maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle, you can help prevent the risk of diabetes effectively

When we talk about food, millets is an excellent source of nutrients that can help in lowering high blood sugar. These are ancient Indian superfoods that are extremely healthier than any other foods. They are a powerhouse of nutrients that help in managing diabetes, promote better digestion, are beneficial for heart and much more. While referring to you 5 best millets that you must add to your diabetes diet plan for healthier results.

Diabetes Management: 5 Millets To Incorporate in Your Diet

Barnyard Millet: Barnyard millet, also called Japanese millet or Sanwa, is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, zinc and potassium that maintains a healthy body. It is also an excellent source of dietary fibre and is beneficial to lower the risk of diabetes naturally. Pearl Millet: Pearl millet or bajra is one of the most consumed grains in India and has incredible benefits too. It has a low glycemic index, meaning it has a minimal impact on blood sugar levels and can be included in one’s diet. Finger Millet: Finger millet or ragi is an excellent grain that one should incorporate into their daily routine. They are a high source of vitamins and minerals that can help boost overall health. Also, it has lower levels of simple sugars and high levels of complex carbohydrates, which makes it beneficial for people suffering from diabetes. Sorghum Millet: Jowar or sorghum millet is a gluten-free, low-glycemic index grain that is extremely healthy and effective for managing diabetes, boosting heart health and more. Foxtail Millet: Foxtail millet also known as Kankum or kangni is an essential source of nutrients such as vitamins and minerals that promote a healthy body. It is abundant in vitamin B12 and has a low glycemic index that can help in managing blood sugar levels effectively.

