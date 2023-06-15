Home

Diabetes Health Risk: List of 4 Summer Time Illness People With High Blood Sugar Can Experience, And How to Deal With It

Soaring temperature, humid weather give a fertile place for growth of bacteria and fungus. Hence keeping our guards up is all the more imperative specially when glucose levels keep fluctuating.

Changing seasons and weather have their own set of entailing health risks. Depending on the type of weather, temperature, climate and surrounding, there is a probability that various kinds of viruses or bacteria may thrive or not. Spring change brings on different kinds of flu, and fever while monsoon has more mosquito-borne diseases. Similarly for Summer bacteria and fungus usually lead to more infections or diseases. During such time, people with underlying health conditions must have their guard on as their immunity might be compromised. Blood sugar has a lot do with how our body may combat or not with the foreign pathogens.

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder associated with an impaired ability to regulate blood glucose levels. Over time, diabetes has an effect on the blood vessels, heart, eyes, kidneys, and nerves leading to several complications.

Diabetes Health Risks in Summer

Additionally, high blood glucose levels can weaken a person’s immune system, making diabetic individuals more susceptible to infections. Several studies have reported that people with diabetes have an increased risk of :

lower respiratory tract infections

pulmonary tuberculosis

pneumonia

urinary tract infections,

skin and soft tissue infections

The weakened immune system further promotes a quick spread of infections with higher glucose levels in the blood and tissues.

Commonly occurring summer infections in people with diabetes

Urinary tract infection

Dehydration is more common during the summer, so your body can’t properly flush out harmful bacteria that cause UTIs. Dr. Vanishri Ganakumar, MD (Medicine), DM (Endocrinology)- AIIMS shared exclusively with india.com that individuals with diabetes have compromised immunity, poor metabolic control, and incomplete bladder emptying due to autonomic neuropathy, all of which may contribute to the enhanced risk of urinary tract infections.

Fungal infection

The hot temperatures cause perspiration, and a fungal infection develops when the skin remains damp for long periods. Fungal infections are most likely to occur around genital area, the feet, skin folds, and regions where sweat can easily accumulate. Additionally, the compromised immunity combined with the high glucose levels in the sweat, mucous and urine make a favorable environment for fungal growth.

Heat stroke or Exhaustion

Dehydration and excessive perspiration can create an imbalance in glucose levels. This could lead to sudden heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Food Poisoning

A hot and humid climate is the perfect time for fungus, and bacteria to grow and contaminate food. Hence, if you are experiencing gastronomic discomfort every time you eat out, take it as a sign and hydrate yourself properly.

Tip to prevent infections this summer

Drink plenty of water: It is very important to stay hydrated in summer to prevent urinary tract infections and flush out toxins. Control blood glucose levels: This can be achieved by following up with your doctor regularly, taking medication at the prescribed time, monitoring blood glucose levels, and continuing to exercise. Maintain good personal hygiene: Wash your hands with soap regularly, particularly after using the restroom, right after sneezing or coughing, before eating, after visiting a sick person, or whenever your hands are dirty. Keep your skin dry, wear loose cotton clothes, and don’t wear sweaty clothes for more than a few hours Wear good, soft, and covered footwear and regularly inspect your feet for any cuts,

cracks or wounds. Avoid holding urine: Holding urine for too long can increase the risk of urinary tract infections.Make sure to urinate regularly as and when required. Seek early medical care: If you have an open wound from an injury, bacteria can enter easily and develop into an infection. Consult a doctor immediately if you get any injury.

Although the summer is a great time to relax, persons with diabetes are more prone to seasonal infections because of the heat and humidity. But, these infections could be prevented with daily blood glucose monitoring, regular doctor visits, and practising good personal hygiene.

