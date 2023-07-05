Home

Diabetes in Women: 5 Ways How High Blood Sugar Affects Women's Health Differently

Physiologically, lot of metabolic illness affect women differently then men. From symptoms to affects, here is how diabetes may hit different for women.

India has over 1 million people who have diabetes. The rate of pre-diabetes is also increasing. While there is a constant rise in the rate of non-communicable disease in India, there is no rule to who is more prone to this metabolic illness. Like women, women too, equally can develop this. However, there can be differences in how it affects their body. The physiological difference sometimes leads to a difference in symptoms and its effects too.

Here is how high levels of blood sugar can affect women differently:

Diabetes increases the risk of heart disease by about four times in women but only about two times in men. In fact, approximately two-thirds of women with diabetes die from cardiovascular disease, and they die younger than women without diabetes. Women with diabetes are also at even greater risk for developing heart disease after menopause than those without diabetes because the disease seems to cancel the protective effects of estrogen on a woman’s heart before menopause. Women with diabetes have lower levels of high-density lipoproteins (HDL) good cholesterol and higher levels of triglycerides, or fats, in the blood. Urinary tract infections and vaginal yeast infections are more common in women with diabetes. Women are also at higher risk of other diabetes-related complications such as blindness, kidney disease, and depression. Irregular menstrual periods are common in women with diabetes, especially if their blood glucose isn’t well controlled. A variety of medications, lifestyle changes, and alternative remedies can help manage symptoms and improve overall health.

While diabetes just cannot be reversed, it surely can be managed. With a few lifestyle changes like following proper dietary practises, and regular physical exercise, keep your body nutrient-rich and hydrated properly. Such tweaks in living can help regulate glucose levels and aid in living a life with diabetes for women as well.

