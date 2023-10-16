Home

Diabetes in Women: PCOS to Vaginal Infection, 10 Major Symptoms of High Blood Sugar That Shouldn’t be Ignored

Diabetes symptoms are unique to women. Understanding these signs may help one identify the chronic disorder and get treatment as early as possible.

Diabetes is a chronic medical condition that affects how your body regulates blood sugar (glucose). Glucose is what the body uses for energy and the pancreas produces a hormone called insulin that helps convert the glucose from the food you eat into energy. When the body does not produce enough insulin-the glucose does not reach your cells to be used for energy and this results in Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Both men and women can develop high blood sugar, and the signs and symptoms are generally similar. However, some symptoms may be more noticeable or have specific implications for women.

Symptoms of Diabetes in Women:

Increased thirst and frequent Urination: One of the most common early signs of diabetes is excessive thirst and the need to urinate frequently. This happens because your body is trying to get rid of excess sugar through urine Fatigue: Women with diabetes often report feeling more tired than usual. This can be due to the body’s inability to efficiently use glucose for energy. Blurred Vision: High blood sugar levels can affect the shape of the eye’s lens, causing temporary changes in vision. Blurred vision can be a symptom of diabetes. Slow-healing wounds: Diabetes can impair the body’s ability to heal wounds and infections. Women may notice that cuts and sores take longer to heal Recurrent Infections: Women with diabetes are more susceptible to urinary tract infections and yeast infections as elevated blood sugar can promote bacterial or fungal growth. Weight Changes: Unexplained weight loss or gain can be a symptom of diabetes. Some women may experience unintended weight loss even if they eat more, while others may gain weight. Tingling and numbness: Diabetes can lead to nerve damage, causing tingling or numbness in the hands and feet, a condition known as diabetic neuropathy. Vaginal yeast infection: High blood sugar levels can create an environment that encourages the growth of yeast, leading to recurrent vaginal yeast infection Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): PCOS is a common condition among women that can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Symptoms of PCOS, such as

irregular menstrual cycles, excessive hair growth and acne may be present alongside diabetes symptoms. Gestational Diabetes: Pregnant women can develop gestational diabetes, which typically occurs during the second or third trimester. Symptoms include increased thirst, frequent urination and fatigue.

